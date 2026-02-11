Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

– Tottenham Hotspur have sacked manager Thomas Frank on Feb 11 after eight months in charge following a 2-1 loss at home to Newcastle United on Feb 10, which left them a mere five points above the English Premier League relegation zone.

The north London side are 16th in the table and without a win in their past eight Premier League games – their worst such run since October 2008.

Their Premier League winless run is their longest since Juande Ramos was sacked in 2008 after a nine-game winless streak.

Spurs have won just two of their past 17 league matches and collected only 12 points in that time.

Frank, 52, replaced Ange Postecoglou, who was dismissed in June 2025 just over two weeks after leading Spurs to victory in the Europa League final.

The club hailed the former Brentford boss as “one of the most progressive and innovative head coaches within the game” when they announced the Dane’s appointment on a three-year deal.

But a Tottenham statement issued on Feb 11 said: “The club has taken the decision to make a change in the men’s head coach position and Thomas Frank will leave today.

“Thomas was appointed in June 2025, and we have been determined to give him the time and support needed to build for the future together.

“However, results and performances have led the board to conclude that a change at this point in the season is necessary.”

The statement also thanked Frank for his “unwavering commitment” and wished him “every success” in the future.

Frank led Spurs to automatic qualification for the last 16 of the Champions League by finishing fourth in the group stage.

But that was offset by a Premier League record of seven wins, eight draws and 11 defeats this season, with Spurs also knocked out of both domestic Cup competitions.

Despite the Newcastle defeat, which saw frustrated home fans call for him to be “sacked in the morning”, Frank was confident of remaining in charge after speaking to the Spurs hierarchy on Feb 9.

“We understand we are not in a top position and we need to do everything we can to get out,” said Frank after the Feb 10 loss, with a 12-day gap until Tottenham are next in action, at home to Premier League leaders Arsenal in a north London derby on Feb 22.

Lose that and the club could find themselves battling to avoid relegation for the first time since the 1976-77 season, when they finished bottom.

Tottenham supporters were also singing the name of former coach Mauricio Pochettino, who got them to the 2019 Champions League final, on Feb 10. The Argentinian is currently coaching the US national team and would be available only after the June 11-July 19 World Cup.

Spurs may go for an interim solution to wait for Pochettino, but others such as Xavi Hernandez, Roberto de Zerbi, Xabi Alonso, Oliver Glasner and Andoni Iraola have also been linked to the post.

Frank spent seven years in charge of Brentford, guiding the club from the Championship to the Premier League in 2021 and keeping the west London side in the top division, despite relatively meagre resources.

Spurs finished 17th last season but qualified for the Champions League after beating Manchester United in the Europa League final in Bilbao – their first major trophy for 17 years.

Despite their struggles in the league under Postecoglou, the Australian’s attacking style at least provided entertainment for long-suffering fans, in contrast to Frank’s dour defensive game plan.

Frank said earlier in February that he shared the frustrations of supporters but he has also been hampered by a long list of injuries to creative players including James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Mohammed Kudus.

Although considered a member of the Premier League’s “Big Six”, Tottenham have not been crowned champions of England since winning the old First Division title in the 1960-61 season – when they also did the double by lifting the FA Cup.

Frank is the seventh manager to part ways with a Premier League club this season. AFP, REUTERS