Tottenham Hotspur appoint Johan Lange as new technical director

LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur said they have appointed Aston Villa’s former global director of football development Johan Lange as their new technical director.

British media reported Lange would effectively replace Fabio Paratici, who resigned as Spurs’ managing director of football earlier in 2023 after his appeal against a 30-month ban from football was rejected.

The ban was imposed by the Italian Football Federation over his role in transfer deals and finances while at Juventus.

“We are delighted to announce that Johan Lange has been appointed technical director with effect from Nov 1, 2023,” Spurs said in a statement on Monday.

“Lange will have responsibility for recruitment, analytics and talent identification across our senior and academy teams.”

Lange was appointed Aston Villa’s sporting director in 2020, with the club enjoying a resurgence under manager Unai Emery last season, before being made their global director of football development in June.

“Johan has demonstrated an excellent track record of scouting and signing many talented and successful youth and senior players,” Spurs’ chief football officer Scott Munn said.

“He is a welcome addition as we strengthen our football operations.”

Spurs, who finished eighth last season and missed out on European football for the first time since 2010, have had a strong start under new manager Ange Postecoglou and are top of the Premier League after eight games.

Former Premier League champion and Golden Boot winner Chris Sutton told The Daily Mail: “I just sense at this moment in time that there’s a bit of jealousy towards what Tottenham are doing.

“I don’t like it. Why can’t we just be happy for Tottenham that they’re playing (well), the rest of the country. I think they’re a bit worried by Postecoglou and his Tottenham team. In my mind, they want him to lose a game or two and fail...

“When they lose the first game or whatever, people are going to pile on. Come on, it’s childish.

‘It’s been a great start, I think they will continue but I will maintain they will not win the league – they will have bumps in the road.”

Meanwhile, over in Brazil, former Selecao coach Tite has taken charge at Flamengo after signing a deal through to December 2024, the Brazilian club said on Monday.

The 62-year-old, who left the Brazil team after their quarter-final exit at the World Cup in Qatar in 2022, replaces Jorge Sampaoli.

Tite has previously coached a string of Brazilian sides including Corinthians, with whom he won the Copa Libertadores and Club World Cup in 2012, as well as Gremio, Atletico Mineiro and Palmeiras.

Flamengo are fifth after 26 matches in the Brazilian top flight. REUTERS