On The Ball

Tottenham have to reboot to ensure Mourinho has no legacy

  • Published
    1 hour ago
Pep Guardiola against Jose Mourinho had a certain ring to it. It was part of a broader narrative, an epic rivalry between two of the managerial greats. Guardiola against Ryan Mason feels altogether odder.

Guardiola has won 26 trophies as a manager. Mason has had one game. He has become the youngest Premier League manager. He could get silverware in his second game in the dugout. But, even if he does lift Tottenham's first trophy since 2008 today, the 29-year-old is the interim manager. Spurs are both in limbo and in crisis.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on April 25, 2021, with the headline 'Tottenham have to reboot to ensure Mourinho has no legacy'. Subscribe
