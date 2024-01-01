Tottenham end Bournemouth hot streak with 3-1 victory

LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur brought resurgent Bournemouth down to earth with a flattering 3-1 Premier League victory thanks to goals by Pape Matar Sarr, Son Heung-min and Richarlison on Dec 31.

Bournemouth were unbeaten in seven league games with six wins in that sequence and they will wonder how that run was not extended as they dominated at times in rain-hit north London.

Sarr gave Tottenham an early lead before he went off injured while captain Son and Richarlison scored late on after the home side had ridden their luck against a slick visiting side.

Alex Scott replied for Bournemouth in the 84th minute but it was scant consolation for Andoni Iraola's side.

Unconvincing as it was, Tottenham's win sent them into the New Year in the thick of the battle for a top-four finish.

They have 39 points from 20 games, one behind fourth-placed Arsenal and only three adrift of leaders Liverpool. REUTERS