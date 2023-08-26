Tottenham defeat Bournemouth to maintain unbeaten start to season

LONDON – As Tottenham Hotspur saw out their 2-0 English Premier League win at Bournemouth on Saturday, their fans could be heard chanting: “We’ve got our Tottenham back!”

Such was the positivity that new manager Ange Postecoglou has brought to Spurs since he was appointed in the off-season that there is genuine belief that the team can finally win their first silverware since 2008 this campaign.

It is still early in the season but the signs are looking good even after the departure of their record scorer to German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

No Harry Kane, no problem as new signing James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski netted to maintain Postecoglou’s unbeaten start to life in north London – Spurs have two wins and a draw so far.

“(Maddison is a) £45 million (S$76.7 million) bargain? I don’t know what world you live in! There wasn’t anyone happier than me when we got him,” Postecoglou said.

“I think there’s more to come. I’m delighted we’ve got him.”

On his team’s performance, he added: “Some of our football, our tempo, our play, was excellent.

“I thought they (Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Ivan Perisic) also did really well. That gave us a platform to get our second goal. We controlled the game really well after that.”

Maddison opened his account for Tottenham with the first goal in the 17th minute.

The England midfielder, signed from relegated Leicester City, maintained his impressive start for his new club with a close-range finish.

“Really happy with that. I’m really happy with the goal – it was such a great move and I made a nice run, which I’ve been working on because I want to get more goals,” he said.

“I’ve set myself a target for goals and assists but I’m not gonna tell you what it is!

“It’s been very easy to fit in, not just on the pitch. You develop relationships (with teammates) over the course of pre-season and on the training pitch.”

Bournemouth threatened to get back in the game in the second half, but Kulusevski doubled Spurs’ lead just past the hour with a neat finish following a slick build-up.

“The second goal came at a beautiful time. It gave us a bit of breathing space and I thought we were comfortable after that,” Maddison added.