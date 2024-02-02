Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou happy with January signings

LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou joked that he had wanted to sign Lewis Hamilton on transfer deadline day, before the seven-time Formula One world champion confirmed that he will be racing for Ferrari in the 2025 season.

“The only disappointing one for us (in the window) was that I felt there was a good opportunity for us, but the club didn’t feel it was right and he ended up going elsewhere. He went to Ferrari instead,” he said on Feb 2.

“I got you all going there, didn’t I? I felt you needed something after a bit of a flat day yesterday.”

The Australian was speaking before his side’s English Premier League trip to Everton on Feb 3.

Spurs head into the match on the back of a 3-2 win over Brentford, while the Toffees are back in the relegation zone following a 0-0 draw with Fulham.

Despite seeing his men move into the Champions League spots ahead of surprise package Aston Villa on goals scored, Postecoglou was unhappy that they remonstrated with the officials too much instead of focusing on their game plan.

Speaking ahead of the Everton clash, the Australian was in a lighter mood and was also happy that the club managed to sign players who can help the team in the second half of the season.

“We had clear objectives. We had a gap at centre-back after letting Davinson Sanchez go and getting Radu (Dragusin) in was great,” Postecoglou said.

“Getting Timo (Werner) early was also excellent. We’ve had injuries and with Sonny (Son Heung-min) away, and already he’s made a contribution.

“If we left it to the last day, it takes time to settle. Both have settled well.”

While the Spurs boss will be boosted by his new recruits, he will also be wary that Tottenham will need to improve massively on their away form if they want to clinch a victory over Everton.

Spurs have prevailed in only one of their last five league fixtures on the road.

Goodison Park has also not been a happy hunting ground for Tottenham in recent years, as Everton are unbeaten in four home matches against their opponents since losing 6-2 in December 2018.