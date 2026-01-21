Tottenham beat 10-man Dortmund in Champions League to close in on last-16 spot

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Tottenham Hotspur's Dominic Solanke (second from right) scores their second goal against Borussia Dortmund.

LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur shrugged off their domestic gloom with a 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund that took the heat off head coach Thomas Frank and put them within touching distance of the Champions League knockout stages on Jan 20.

First-half goals by captain Cristian Romero and Dominic Solanke gave Tottenham control against a desperately disappointing Dortmund side who played three-quarters of the match with 10 men after Daniel Svensson's red card.

Tottenham have won just twice in 11 Premier League matches at their home stadium this season - a run that has left Frank fighting for his job. But in Europe they have been impeccable in north London, winning all four of their Champions League games.

The latest one lifted them into provisional fourth place in the table ahead of Jan 21 matches, meaning another win away to Eintracht Frankfurt next week should seal a top-eight spot and a place in the last 16.

Dortmund, who began the night level on 11 points with Tottenham but ahead on goal difference, face Inter Milan in their last game and are now likely to have to take their chances in the playoffs.

When Tottenham suffered a last-gasp defeat by London rivals West Ham United at the weekend the mood turned toxic with home fans mocking Frank with chants of “sacked in the morning”.

Speculation was rife that the Dane would not even be in charge for the visit of Dortmund.

He came out fighting in his pre-match press conference though and despite having only 11 senior outfield players available, his team responded against the Bundesliga side.

Such was the ease with which Tottenham brushed aside Dortmund, Frank may well wish he could face European opposition every week, rather than the likes of Bournemouth, Fulham and West Ham who have caused him such pain.

The only defeat they have suffered in their seven Champions League games is a 5-3 loss at holders Paris St Germain.

Tottenham have now won all five of their Champions League matches against Dortmund, including both legs of the last-16 tie in 2019 when they went on to reach the final.

Another run like that is unlikely, but then again Tottenham won the Europa League last season under previous manager Ange Postecoglou despite finishing 17th in the Premier League.

Frank's patched-up side made a confident start on Jan 20 and went ahead in the 14th minute.

Wilson Odobert swung and missed an attempted volley from a clearance but he made amends with a low ball into the area that Romero met with a sharp close-range finish.

Tottenham Hotspur's Cristian Romero (centre) turns to celebrate after scoring the opening goal. PHOTO: AFP

Dortmund's support was magnificent but their team were limp and when Svensson clumsily left his studs in Odobert's shin and referee Glenn Nyberg was advised to watch a VAR replay, the Swede predictably brandished the red card to his compatriot.

Solanke was given his first start since May following an ankle operation and he marked his first Champions League appearance since the 2017-18 season with a goal.

It was not a classic, but he did not care as he bundled in Odobert's low cross from point-blank range, the ball bouncing off both his legs before creeping over the line.

Tottenham dropped off in the second half but could still have extended their lead while home keeper Guglielmo Vicario was called into serious action only late on to tip over a Nico Schlotterbeck header.

Slip for holders PSG

Elsewhere, holders Paris St Germain slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Portuguese side Sporting, jeopardising their bid to qualify directly for the last 16 after Luis Suarez struck twice, netting the winner in the final minute.

Real Madrid cruised to a 6-1 victory over Monaco at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Kylian Mbappe striking twice and Vinicius Jr scoring a spectacular solo goal and providing two assists.

In Athens, Olympiacos Piraeus stunned visitors Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 to improve their slim chances of making the playoff spots on next week’s final matchday of the league phase.

At Villarreal, Ajax Amsterdam substitute Oliver Edvardsen scored in the last minute to give his side a dramatic 2-1 away victory over the home side to keep alive their hopes of progress. REUTERS