Torres scores to give Barcelona 1-0 win at Porto

Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - FC Porto v FC Barcelona - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - October 4, 2023 FC Barcelona&#039;s Ferran Torres scores their first goal REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - FC Porto v FC Barcelona - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - October 4, 2023 FC Porto&#039;s Wendell is fouled by FC Barcelona&#039;s Gavi REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - FC Porto v FC Barcelona - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - October 4, 2023 FC Porto&#039;s Pepe looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - FC Porto v FC Barcelona - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - October 4, 2023 FC Barcelona&#039;s Marc-Andre ter Stegen is fouled by FC Porto&#039;s Francisco Conceicao REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - FC Porto v FC Barcelona - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - October 4, 2023 FC Porto&#039;s Mehdi Taremi scores a goal which is later disallowed for offside REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Updated
48 sec ago
Published
49 sec ago

PORTO, Portugal - Substitute Ferran Torres scored to give Barcelona a hard-fought 1-0 win at Porto in their Champions League Group H clash on Wednesday, with the Spanish side finishing with 10 men after Gavi got a second yellow card for a foul in added time.

Torres intercepted a pass by Porto midfielder Romario Baro and booted towards the box to score with a tidy finish during first-half injury time.

Barcelona held on against Porto's relentless pressure and goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen's heroics were crucial to help the visitors earn three valuable points away from home.

Barca are top of Group H on six points from two games, three ahead of Porto and Shakhtar Donetsk, who beat bottom side Antwerp 3-2 earlier on Wednesday. REUTERS

