Torres hat-trick helps Barcelona snatch 4-2 win at Betis

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Betis v FC Barcelona - Estadio Benito Villamarin, Seville, Spain - January 21, 2024 FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal in action with Real Betis' Abner Vinicius REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Betis v FC Barcelona - Estadio Benito Villamarin, Seville, Spain - January 21, 2024 FC Barcelona's Ronald Araujo in action with Real Betis' Borja Iglesias REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Betis v FC Barcelona - Estadio Benito Villamarin, Seville, Spain - January 21, 2024 Real Betis' Isco in action with FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal and Pedri REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Betis v FC Barcelona - Estadio Benito Villamarin, Seville, Spain - January 21, 2024 Real Betis' Isco celebrates scoring their second goal with Luiz Henrique and teammates REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Betis v FC Barcelona - Estadio Benito Villamarin, Seville, Spain - January 21, 2024 Real Betis' Marc Roca in action with FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Updated
52 sec ago
Published
57 sec ago

Barcelona secured a last-gasp 4-2 win at Real Betis on Sunday, as stoppage-time goals from substitute Joao Felix and striker Ferran Torres, who completed his hat-trick, helped to ease the pressure on manager Xavi Hernandez in a stuttering season.

Barcelona are third in the LaLiga standings on 44 points, seven behind leaders Real Madrid and five adrift of second-placed Girona, who host Sevilla later on Sunday.

Torres opened the scoring in the 21st minute tapping in a cross from the right by Pedri and he extended Barca's lead from a rebound in the 49th, after a Lamine Yamal strike came back off the crossbar.

However, Betis struck back as Isco scored twice in four minutes to level the score.

With Betis dominating possession, Felix made the most of a quick counter-attack to strike a tidy finish from the edge of the box past the goalkeeper in the 91st minute.

Three minutes into added time, Torres scored his third and Barca's fourth from another counter to secure a hard-fought win for last year's champions. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top