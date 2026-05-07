Toronto World Cup tickets can only be resold for face value on FIFA marketplace

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June 24, 2009; Toronto, ON, Canada; A view of the Rogers Centre next to the CN Tower and the rest of the Toronto skyline as seen across Lake Ontario. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-US PRESSWIRE

TORONTO, May 6 - Tickets to World Cup matches in Toronto can now only be resold for their original price on FIFA's official marketplace, with soccer's world governing body updating its policy on Wednesday to comply with the Ontario government's recent ban on reselling event tickets above face value.

The new terms come one week after tickets for six matches at Toronto Stadium were removed from the official marketplace in response to the Canadian province passing its 2026 budget bill.

Ontario's "Putting Fans First Act" states no person can make a ticket available for sale on the secondary market or facilitate the sale of a ticket on the secondary market for an amount that exceeds the ticket's original price.

Under FIFA's updated terms, a ticket for a match at Toronto Stadium cannot be listed on its platform for a resale price higher than the original amount paid to FIFA Ticketing, even if that ticket was previously purchased on the marketplace above face value.

Tickets for matches at any of the other 15 venues can be listed above face value on the official resale and exchange marketplace, which FIFA says is designed to protect fans and is subject to federal and local regulations.

As of April 20, FIFA said more than five million tickets had been sold for the June 11-July 19 tournament, which is being co-hosted by Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. REUTERS