Toronto beer prices a test for German fans at World Cup

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TORONTO – For German fans trying to practise Sparsamkeit, or the art of careful spending, at the World Cup, the high beer prices in Toronto are proving a challenge.

Hundreds of German fans arrived in Toronto via Houston on June 19 to join fan parties ahead of the J une 20 game against Ivory Coast in Group E.

Fans were seen queuing up outside pubs in downtown Toronto, some with their suitcases having arrived straight from the airport while others made their way after a visit to Niagara Falls.

Though the mood among German fans was upbeat, when asked about the price of Toronto pints they were quick to criticise.

“I have to tell you the beer prices in Canada and the US are much more expensive than in Germany,” said Mats Kauer, 47.

“In Germany, we pay about US$6 (S$7.75) to US$7 for a pint, but there it is about US$10 to US$14, and in the stadium, it is US$17. That is ridiculous.

“You have to make it cheaper because beer is essential to life.”

Anne-Marie Seessle, the president of Toronto’s Bayern Munich Fan Club, said that while higher beer prices are to be expected when you travel for a World Cup, the ticket prices for games were “insane”.

“Here in the city, the ticket prices have been crazy. I myself paid C$1,000 (S$912.40) for my ticket,” she added.

Canada has one of the highest food inflation rates among Group of Seven countries. And while the exchange rate against the US dollar and the euro makes Canada relatively cheaper, the addition of tax and tips can inflate prices quickly.

In Toronto bars and restaurants, servers expect tips between 12 per cent and 20 per cent, while 13 per cent tax is also added to the bill.

For 61-year-old Heiner from Berlin, who is planning to follow all of Germany’s matches at the World Cup, Toronto has been an enjoyable destination to take in the atmosphere.

“But the beer prices here are what we pay in Munich during Oktoberfest,” he said, adding that a litre costs 50 per cent more.

Heiner, 61, travelled from Berlin to Toronto to watch Germany play at the World Cup. PHOTO: REUTERS

Toronto pubs defended their prices, saying they are comparable to Europe. The biggest issue may be meeting demand.

Cesar Mesen, 44, the owner of Pint Public House, is making sure his taps do not run dry for German fans during the game.

“We have right now 16 kegs getting nice and cold,” Mesen said. “Each keg is 30 litres, so that makes 500 litres of beer and that is about 1,200 pints.

“So we are expecting a little bit more activity tomorrow, but we are ready for it.” REUTERS