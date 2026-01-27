Top‑eight scramble dominates Champions League group climax

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

LONDON, Jan 27 - After 126 matches, 426 goals, five hat-tricks and 28 red cards the Champions League group phase reaches its head-spinning climax on Wednesday with 30 of the 36 clubs still with all to play for on the final night of action across Europe.

Arsenal, the only team with a 100% record, and Bayern Munich cannot finish outside the top eight and are therefore automatically through to the last 16.

The bottom four -- Kairat Almaty, Villarreal, Slavia Prague and Eintracht Frankfurt -- are all eliminated, while 13 clubs are assured of at least a playoff spot.

But the scenarios are complex as some teams try to avoid the jeopardy of the playoffs by clinching a top-eight spot and others desperately try to earn themselves a lifeline by avoiding finishing below the elimination trap door of 24th.

Here are the main talking points ahead of Wednesday:

THE BATTLE FOR THE TOP EIGHT

Six more automatic spots are available on the final night with Real Madrid, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, holders Paris St Germain, Newcastle United and Chelsea all with their top-eight destiny firmly in their own hands.

Wins for Real at Benfica, Liverpool at home to Qarabag and Spurs away to Eintracht Frankfurt would ensure they move into the knockout phase.

The standout clash of the night sees sixth-placed Paris St Germain host Newcastle, who are seventh, with both teams on 13 points and with identical goal differences.

Whoever wins goes through while the loser would probably fall into the playoffs. A draw would leave both sides sweating.

Eighth-placed Chelsea (13 points) would probably go through with victory at a Napoli side fighting for survival, although they could still drop down on goal difference with several clubs also on 13 points just below the line.

With one or both of PSG and Newcastle definitely dropping points, Barcelona, Sporting, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and Atalanta, who all have 13 points, go into the final night with a top-eight finish in sight.

A handsome victory for Barca at home to Copenhagen would probably be enough but a narrow win could leave them vulnerable on goal difference, though Sporting finish with a tough test at Athletic Bilbao who are scrapping for a playoff spot.

City must beat visitors Galatasaray and hope for the best to avoid a playoff, where their hopes ended last season, while a win for the Turkish side guarantees a playoff place.

A City victory could mean a remarkable six English teams finishing in the top eight.

Atletico could also get into the top eight with a big margin of victory at home to Norway's Bodo/Glimt, while Atalanta would need to pile up the goals at Belgian team Union Saint Gilloise and hope for slip-ups elsewhere to sneak in.

THE SCRAP FOR A SEEDED PLAYOFF SPOT

While Inter Milan, who are 14th, and 15th-placed Juventus (both on 12 points) are assured of playoff spots, they will want to guarantee a seeding by finishing between ninth and 16th.

Last season's finalists Inter finish at 16th-placed Borussia Dortmund (11 points) while Juve travel to Monaco.

Several teams, including Marseille, Bayer Leverkusen and PSV Eindhoven, could still finish in the top 16 or be eliminated with Marseille's clash at Club Brugge, who must win to avoid elimination, likely to be one of several tense clashes.

AVOIDING ELIMINATION

Former European champions Benfica and Ajax Amsterdam find themselves in the last-chance saloon with elimination looming.

Jose Mourinho's Benfica (29th) must defeat Real Madrid and hope for favourable results elsewhere, while four-time winners Ajax (32nd) must beat 24th-placed Olympiacos and then pray for a miracle. REUTERS