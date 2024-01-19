‘Too early to say’ as Egypt sweat on Mohamed Salah injury

ABIDJAN – Egypt coach Rui Vitoria said that it was “too early to say” whether Mohamed Salah would play again at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, after he suffered an injury in the 2-2 draw with Ghana on Jan 18.

The Liverpool striker went off late in the first half of the Group B game in Abidjan after appearing to clutch the back of his left leg, which normally is a hamstring problem that could rule a player out for weeks.

“We don’t know yet what is the problem. I hope not a big problem... It is too early to say something,” said Vitoria after his team’s second successive 2-2 draw in the tournament, which ends on Feb 11.

“Salah is an amazing player, he is one of the best players in the world, so that is why we want to have this kind of player always with us.”

The Egyptian’s penalty in stoppage time spared his side from a shock loss to Mozambique in their opening game, and the Pharaohs were up against it once more against a much-improved Ghana side.

The Black Stars, who were stunned 2-1 by Cape Verde to begin the competition, took the lead after Salah’s injury when West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus hammered in a long-range shot in first-half stoppage time.

Omar Marmoush equalised before Kudus struck again, but Mostafa Mohamed ensured Egypt came away with a point as the Nantes forward netted for the second game in a row.

“The players were upset after conceding at the end of the first half... but it’s football, we changed the mindset in the second half, we went for the game with positive energy,” added Vitoria.

“The result was not good, but the reaction and commitment of the team were good, and Salah is an amazing player and we cannot forget that.”

Vitoria also insisted that regardless of the nature of Salah’s injury, his team are still capable of winning a record-extending eighth Africa Cup of Nations title.

“Nobody wins the title without coming through difficult games...today we showed, mainly in the second half, the courage and quality of this team,” he added.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, will also be sweating on the fitness of his star man.

The Reds are leading champions Manchester City by two points in the English Premier League after 20 games, with Salah the joint top scorer alongside City striker Erling Haaland on 14 goals. AFP