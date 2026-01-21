Toney shines with hat-trick in Al-Ahli victory

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jan 20 - Ivan Toney scored a hat-trick as Al-Ahli secured a 4-1 win over Al-Khaleej on Tuesday, their sixth straight victory in the Saudi Pro League.

The 29-year-old forward has found the net in all six of those consecutive league wins as he eyes a return to Thomas Tuchel’s England squad, with five months remaining before the 2026 World Cup.

Greece winger Georgios Masouras put the visitors ahead in the 19th minute, but Toney equalised from close range 14 minutes after the break.

The former Brentford striker made it 2-1 in the 67th minute, nodding in the rebound after Galeno's shot was parried.

Toney completed his hat-trick after meeting a headed pass from Riyad Mahrez. The goal stood following a lengthy VAR review.

Rayan Hamed, who replaced injured Turkey defender Merih Demiral, scored the fourth goal in the 86th minute.

Toney’s 14 league goals leave him one behind SPL top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo of Al‑Nassr.

Asian champions Al‑Ahli are second with 37 points from 16 games. Al‑Hilal lead the standings with 41 points from 15 matches, while Al‑Khaleej sit eighth on 24 points. REUTERS