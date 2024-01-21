Toney scores 19 minutes into his comeback game

Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Nottingham Forest - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - January 20, 2024 Brentford's Ivan Toney celebrates scoring their first goal with Nathan Collins REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Nottingham Forest - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - January 20, 2024 Brentford's Ivan Toney scores their first goal from a free kick REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Nottingham Forest - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - January 20, 2024 Brentford's Ivan Toney celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates and manager Thomas Frank REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Nottingham Forest - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - January 20, 2024 Brentford's Mads Roerslev in action with Nottingham Forest's Nuno Tavares Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Nottingham Forest - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - January 20, 2024 Brentford's Ivan Toney reacts Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs REUTERS
LONDON - Brentford striker Ivan Toney took just 19 minutes on Saturday to score on his Premier League return from an eight month ban for betting offences.

The 27-year-old England international opened his account with a perfectly-flighted free kick, the ball bending to the right around the defensive wall, to equalise 1-1 against Nottingham Forest at the Community Stadium.

Forest had stunned the home crowd through Danilo in the third minute.

Toney, Brentford's top scorer last season with 20 goals in 30 league appearances, was barred from all football last July for 232 breaches of the betting rules.

Handed the captain's armband in the absence of injured regular skipper Christian Norgaard, the striker was playing his first competitive match in 259 days. REUTERS

