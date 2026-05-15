Tomiyasu makes Japan return as Moriyasu names World Cup squad

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TOKYO, May 15 - Former Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu has been included in Japan's World Cup squad by head coach Hajime Moriyasu despite not playing for the 'Samurai Blue' for almost two years due to a series of injuries.

The central defender, who currently plays for Ajax after his contract was annulled by mutual consent with Arsenal last year, was included in the 26-man squad announced by the coach in Tokyo on Friday.

Tomiyasu, who last played for Japan against Syria in 2024, was included in the squad for the March international window before withdrawing and Moriyasu suggested he would be given a run-out against Iceland in Tokyo on May 31.

"Although he has not appeared in official matches recently for tactical reasons, our medical staff have confirmed ... that there are no issues with his condition," coach Moriyasu told reporters.

"There is also the friendly against Iceland, which gives him another opportunity to prepare in a high-intensity match and continue raising his condition heading into the World Cup. That is why we selected him."

Also selected were Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo, who has endured an injury-hit season, while 39-year-old fullback Yuto Nagatomo gets a chance to go to a fifth World Cup.

"He has begun working with the ball again ... and is reaching a condition where he can play in matches," Moriyasu said of Endo.

"He is a central figure in this team. Of course I expect him to contribute in terms of play ... but I also expect him to support the team mentally and emotionally."

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Kaoru Mitoma did not make the cut due to a hamstring injury sustained against Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this month.

"After Mitoma's injury, we received a medical report saying that it would be difficult for him to return during the tournament itself," Moriyasu added.

"Based on that, we gave up on selecting him .. Deciding how to adjust the squad after that was my biggest final consideration."

Japan reached the round of 16 at the last two World Cups, losing to Belgium in 2018 and to Croatia, on penalties, in Qatar four years later.

Moriyasu, who will be leading the team into his second World Cup as coach, said selecting the squad had been tough.

"There are still many players who have the ability to compete and win on the world stage for Japan," he said.

"So I honestly feel apologetic about not being able to select them -- actually, not just a little apologetic, but deeply apologetic.

"(But) I feel that I have chosen the best 26 players for Japan to win on the world stage right now."

Japan will kick off their eighth appearance at the World Cup finals against the Netherlands in Dallas on June 14 before taking on Tunisia on June 20 and Sweden on June 25 in their remaining Group F fixtures.

Squad:

Goalkeepers - Zion Suzuki, Tomoki Hayakawa, Keisuke Osako

Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo, Shogo Taniguchi, Ko Itakura, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Hiroki Ito, Ayumu Seko, Yukinari Sugawara, Junnoske Suzuki

Midfielders/Forwards - Wataru Endo, Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, Koki Ogawa, Daizen Maeda, Ritsu Doan, Ayase Ueda, Ao Tanaka, Keito Nakamura, Kaishu Sano, Takefusa Kubo, Yuito Suzuki, Kento Shoigai, Keisuke Goto REUTERS