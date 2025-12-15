Straitstimes.com header logo

Toluca sink Tigres 9-8 on penalties to win Mexico's Apertura title

Dec 15 - Toluca won their second straight Mexican league title after beating Tigres UANL 9-8 in a ‍penalty ​shootout on Sunday, after the ‍two-legged Apertura tournament final ended 2-2 on aggregate.

Tigres, who ​won ​the first leg 1-0, took an early lead in the second through Fernando Gorriaran, but Toluca ‍fought back on home soil, with Helinho and Paulinho ​finding the net ⁠to secure a 2-1 win, and the tie remained deadlocked at 2-2 after extra time.

The visitors started the shootout poorly ​when Nicolas Ibanez fired over the crossbar before Toluca's Federico ‌Pereira also missed the ​target.

The shootout went into sudden death, and after Tigres player Luis Manuel Garcia missed, Alexis Vega scored past keeper Nahuel Guzman to secure victory for Toluca.

"We faced a very prestigious opponent with a ‍rich history. We took penalties against the league's ​best goalkeeper, and the guys showed tremendous composure," said coach ​Antonio Mohamed, who also led ‌Toluca to victory in this year's Clausura tournament. REUTERS

