Title race not over, vows Pep Guardiola after Man City held by Nottingham Forest

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola walk on the pitch after the 2-2 Premier League draw with Nottingham Forest.

LONDON – Pep Guardiola insisted the Premier League title race is not over, after Manchester City’s shock 2-2 draw against lowly Nottingham Forest on Wednesday handed the initiative to leaders Arsenal.

City twice squandered the lead at the Etihad Stadium as goals from Antoine Semenyo and Rodri were cancelled out by Morgan Gibbs-White and then Elliot Anderson.

Their failure to kill off Forest was bad enough but the news from the south coast was even worse as a 1-0 win for Arsenal at Brighton left the title race out of City’s control.

The Gunners are now seven points clear of City and have the destiny of the title in their hands as they chase their first English crown since 2004.

City have a game in hand on Mikel Arteta’s men, who visit the Etihad in April but Guardiola will rue another game in which his side lost control in the second half.

But he is adamant City can still overhaul Arsenal in their last nine games.

“Still many games to play, them (Arsenal) one less,” he said. “Of course there are things we can improve in some departments.

“There are games where we don’t deserve it. Today we played in general good for 90 minutes. It’s not about this action or that action. In general, when we analyse the game, the game was well played.”

Guardiola would not be drawn on a penalty claim for City late in the game when Erling Haaland went down after knocking the ball past Forest goalkeeper Mats Sels, with the decision cleared by VAR.

“Always I believe we have to do it much better to make sure the officials don’t intervene,” he said.

“It’s our responsibility to be better. If we have to rely on them it’s impossible. Nothing more to say. In the end we created a lot against a team that is really defensive.

“We were dynamic. We missed maybe more contact with Erling, his incredible movements, we have to look for him a bit more, but in general it was well played.”

The momentum in the title race is now firmly with Arsenal, but Guardiola’s attention is switching to this weekend’s FA Cup fifth-round clash with Newcastle before a Champions League last 16, first leg against Real Madrid.

“The feeling is we have one game less to play,” Guardiola added when asked about the title race.

“Now it is Newcastle, always the thought is about what’s next.”

Arteta, meanwhile, slammed Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler’s claim that Arsenal “make their own rules”.

Bukayo Saka’s deflected strike early in the first half sealed Arsenal’s third successive victory, as they moved closer to winning the Premier League after three consecutive runners-up finishes.

But if Arsenal do go on to claim the title it is highly unlikely they will be held in the same regard as Arsene Wenger’s squad 22 years ago.

In contrast to the eye-catching style of the ‘Invincibles’, there is little to love about Arteta’s prosaic team, who have thrived thanks to their set-piece excellence and a supremely well-drilled defence.

Criticism of Arsenal’s ‘ugly’ tactics is growing and Hurzeler was the latest to join the chorus as he accused the Gunners of time-wasting and faking injuries.

“I think there was only one team that tried to play football today. Did you see in a Premier League game a goalkeeper going down that many times?” he said.

“They (Arsenal) make their own rules. At the moment I have the feeling they are doing their own rules. I will never be the kind of manager who tries to win in that way.”

Arteta was unrepentant about Arsenal’s game plan, insisting his players deserved praise for grinding out another vital victory.

“What a surprise,” he said when informed of Hurzeler’s claims. “If you go back through previous games you will find a lot of comments like this, always.

“I love my players. That’s the highlight. I love my players and I love the way we compete.

“When you’re in the position we are in, obviously the opposition want to take that away from you. That’s normal, that is sport.” AFP



