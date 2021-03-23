Tired Chelsea made 'many little mistakes'

LONDON • Thomas Tuchel admitted his Chelsea team were fortunate to see off Sheffield United 2-0 on Sunday to reach the FA Cup semi-finals.

Oliver Norwood's own goal and a late Hakim Ziyech strike sealed the win but the Blues, with nine changes after their Champions League last-16 win against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, were below their best at Stamford Bridge.

"We had a good first half where we controlled everything. We lost control in the second half. After 14 consecutive matches I could feel we were tired and we made many little mistakes," Tuchel said.

"We were lucky to keep the clean sheet in the second half but I think it's the first time in the 14 games we have looked tired."

He started Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal, with Billy Gilmour, Olivier Giroud and Emerson Palmieri also introduced.

But the changes left Chelsea struggling to find rhythm in the early stages though they took the lead in fortuitous fashion in the 24th minute.

A Chelsea corner found Ben Chilwell and the left-back's low shot was diverted by Norwood into his own net as he stretched to block it.

The eight-time FA Cup winners are back in the semi-finals for a fourth time in the last five seasons after losing last year's final against Arsenal.

They face Manchester City on April 18 while Leicester will take on Southampton a day earlier in the other semi-final.

Chelsea's last FA Cup triumph came under Antonio Conte in 2018 and Tuchel could have a similar impact. Since replacing the sacked Frank Lampard in January, the German has turned Chelsea into a solid defensive unit.

He is unbeaten in 14 games in all competitions, with Chelsea keeping 12 clean sheets in that period, including their last seven matches.

He said: "I could tell in training we were tired and there was a lack of concentration. That can happen sometimes. It gets harder to keep the level up.

"I'm happy we could help from the bench and in the end we have the win so we take that. It's important to go through in the Cup. That was the target and we reached it."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE