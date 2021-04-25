Timeline of proposal's collapse

APRIL 18-19

Overnight, the Super League confirms its plan. It names the 12 founding clubs: AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham. No clubs from Germany or France are involved.

Along with a further three, they would be guaranteed a place in what would be a 20-team league - a non-competitive aspect that outrages fans.

APRIL 19

The Super League founders' statement says they represent "billions of fans across the globe". But the furious reaction from the terraces and across the world tells a different story.

Meanwhile, shares in listed clubs involved in the new league surge, while those outside slip. But opposition moves up a gear, as Britain's government says it will consider "absolutely everything" to stop the plan in its tracks.

Equally worrying for the new league, players are lining up against the plan.

APRIL 20

Another body blow is landed when Pep Guardiola, manager of Manchester City, launches a stinging attack on the concept.

The potential fallout goes up another level as Fifa president Gianni Infantino tells the 12 clubs "either you are in, or you are out", threatening to ban them and their players from domestic and international competition. Whispers emerge that the project is starting to fray. City become the first founding club to confirm they will quit, with the other five English clubs following suit.

APRIL 21

The Super League is doomed. Except for Juventus, Real Madrid and Barca, the remaining clubs have pulled out, leading Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli to say: "I don't think that project is now still up and running".

When owners like Liverpool's John Henry and others who backed the plan finally start speaking up, the tone is one of buyer's remorse.

