Timeline: How FIFA’s World Cup private investment plan imploded

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Media reports said FIFA president Gianni Infantino had told member associations they will each receive US$40 million if they back the plan and sign up by Sept 19.

PARIS – FIFA president Gianni Infantino has pulled the plug on the plan to allow private investment in the World Cup, which had sparked a furious global backlash even among his allies.

AFP Sport details the timeline of the dramatic few days that significantly weakened Infantino, who had been basking in the warm afterglow of a highly successful 48-team World Cup spread over three countries.

July 28

The Times newspaper breaks the story, prompting UEFA to issue a strongly worded statement that “none of us are the owners of football. It is not FIFA’s to sell”.

FIFA, having issued a “no comment” to The Times, finally breaks cover with details of the plan, saying “it would retain a majority share in FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE)” but hoped to raise US$4.2 billion (S$5.4 billion) later in 2026 by “carefully selecting long-term investors who will purchase minority, non-controlling interests”.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who campaigned tirelessly for justice for the families of Hillsborough victims, is vehemently opposed to the proposal.

“The World Cup is not a product. It is the greatest competition in world sport, and it was never anyone’s to sell,” he posted on X.

July 29

If Infantino were hoping for reassurance from other confederations, he is to be disappointed.

CONCACAF, Central and North American football’s governing body – which includes the three co-hosts of the World Cup, the US, Canada and Mexico – says it is “deeply concerned” at having not been consulted.

“We share the disappointment of many within our region and the game that this level of detail has been designed and shared publicly before any discussion with the relevant governance bodies and stakeholders has taken place,” reads their statement.

The European Union makes no bones about its opposition: “Hands off our game.”

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) – one of whose members, Saudi Arabia, is to host the 2034 World Cup – expresses its disappointment at not being informed of the plans.

Various media outlets report that Infantino sent a letter to FIFA’s member associations, saying they will each receive US$40 million if they back the plan – but they must sign up by Sept 19.

Infantino hits back later on July 29 in a video.

“Fans from everywhere in the world would gain immeasurably from this game-changing potential because it will transform football in their countries.”

July 30

Infantino’s video message does nothing to calm tempers – UEFA, whose president Aleksander Ceferin boycotted the World Cup final to show unhappiness with FIFA, has had enough.

It issues a statement saying it would boycott all FIFA competitions – in the recent World Cup that Spain won, three of the four semi-finalists were European.

“No UEFA national teams will participate in any FIFA competition for so long as this proposal remains alive,” reads the statement.

Once again, the EU falls in behind the continent’s governing body, praising it for “defending the integrity of the game”.

Infantino takes a further hit when CONCACAF’S 41 members unanimously reject the proposal.

July 31

Seemingly impervious to the mounting criticism and shrugging aside UEFA’s threat of a boycott, FIFA ploughs on, issuing a statement that it is full steam ahead.

“Nobody is selling football,” it says in the statement.

“This is not something FIFA would ever entertain.”

FIFA says it has heard the feedback from confederations.

“We respect the feedback and concern aired in public and reaffirm our commitment to an open and democratic consultation,” the statement says.

Instead of righting the ship, the vessel takes on more water hours later with the resignation of Infantino’s special adviser Carlos Cordeiro.

The former investment banker and ex-head of the US Soccer Federation does not mince his words.

“Let me be clear: I had no involvement in this proposal, and I oppose it unequivocally.

“It is a bad deal for FIFA’s member associations, a bad deal for football, and a bad deal for the long-term future of the game,” he writes in his resignation statement.

The AFC also chips in, offering little succour to the increasingly beleaguered Infantino.

“The fact that the situation has reached the point where the real possibility of a FIFA World Cup boycott has entered public discourse should concern everyone who cares about the future of our game,” it says.

Burnham chips in by saying Infantino is “the wrong man for the job”.

Even South America’s governing body, CONMEBOL – seen as close to Infantino – fails to swing behind him, finally issuing a statement saying it has requested “additional information and clarification”.

Aug 1

The white flag is raised.

“Our purpose has always been – and will always be – to unite and improve,” Infantino says in a statement.

“As a result, this proposal will not proceed.” AFP