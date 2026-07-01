Time-wasting crackdown at World Cup a rousing success, says refereeing chief Collina

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MIAMI, June 30 - FIFA's new anti-time-wasting rules at the World Cup have proved an overwhelming hit, Chief Refereeing Officer Pierluigi Collina said on Tuesday.

Collina said the changes to the laws of the game -- which include five-second limits for goal kicks and throw-ins as well as a strict 10-second exit rule for substituted players -- have transformed the pace of play.

"These measures have all been very effective and unanimously considered as very positive innovations," Collina said in a statement, revealing that only one substituted player failed to meet the 10-second deadline across 72 group-stage games.

Collina said players who are substituted have been seen running towards the touchline to leave the field as quickly as possible, even if their team was leading at the time.

If the player being taken off does not leave the field of play within 10 seconds, the substitute may enter only at the first stoppage after one minute has elapsed following the restart.

FIVE-SECOND RULE

Meanwhile, the five-second rule was breached 15 times in total -- four times when goal kicks resulted in corners being awarded to opponents and 11 times for throw-ins where possession was reversed.

Collina added that the new rules, where injured players who require treatment must go off the pitch for one minute after the restart, resulted in fewer injuries.

"The number of players' injuries has dramatically decreased and there have been very few cases where the intervention of medical staff has been requested," he said.

"Also, general behaviour has been very good so far, with two cautions for dissent over a referee's decision for players and two for coaches," he added.

"Six of the 10 red cards given so far were for denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity and only one for having covered the mouth with a hand during a confrontation with an opponent."

Paraguay's Miguel Almiron became the first player to be sent off for covering his mouth during on-field confrontations, with the winger serving a one-game ban.

Collina also explained why VAR intervened to rule out Jonathan Tah's extra-time goal for Germany after Waldemar Anton was deemed to have fouled Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill in the buildup.

Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann fumed in the dugout and was booked for his protests, but Collina said coaches had been informed about the new rules.

"When an attacking player is not interested in the ball and deliberately moves, even marginally, with the clear intention of obstructing opponents' movement and prevents him from defending, then referees, and VAR when needed, should carefully analyse the incident and intervene," he said.

"This is especially the case when the tactic aims to prevent the opposing goalkeeper from being able to defend the goal.

"Coaches and players were informed, so it should come as no surprise that referees will punish these fouls." REUTERS