Tiki-taka not passe but Spain need to find a style that works

It was the day a philosophy ate itself. Tiki-taka may have changed football, but it also warped Spain.

Their last game in a major tournament turned into the most pointless display of passing in the history of football. For them, it was a day of 1,000 passes and one goal; or, to be precise, 1,006 completed passes and when all they had to show for it was an own goal by Russia's 38-year-old defender Sergei Ignashevich.