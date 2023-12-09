Thrills and spills aplenty in another mad week of English football

LONDON – What a week for the Premier League entertainment franchise. Dec 4 saw a new, £6.7 billion (S$11.3 billion) domestic TV deal struck, with Sky and TNT holding on to their rights up until 2028 before Amazon, having withdrawn from future bidding, broadcast a midweek round of matches they held exclusivity to.

Viewers were able to see all 10 matches over three nights; international viewers usually get to see far more than UK viewers. And within a fantastic round of action it became best practice to expect the unexpected.