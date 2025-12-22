Three talking points from the Premier League weekend

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes his team are much more consistent this season and they are more than capable of winning the Premier League.

LONDON – Arsenal held off Manchester City to stay top of the Premier League at Christmas courtesy of a Viktor Gyokeres penalty in the 1-0 win at Everton.

Liverpool cashed in on nine-man Tottenham Hotspur’s lack of composure to extend their revival in the absence of Mohamed Salah.

Bottom-of-the-table Wolverhampton Wanderers are setting unwanted records after a 10th straight league defeat against Brentford.

Here is a look at three talking points from the weekend’s action.

Can Arsenal crack Christmas curse?

The Gunners will be top of the tree on Christmas Day for the third time in four years after grinding out a first Premier League away win in four games on Merseyside.

Being in first place at that landmark point of the campaign is usually a sign of future champions, but it has proved to be more of a curse for Arsenal.

In the four previous times they have led at Christmas in the Premier League era, they have not gone on to win the title. That includes two recent examples as Mikel Arteta’s men were reeled in by City in 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Arteta, though, is confident his side will finally get their reward for continuing to put themselves in pole position for a first league title in 22 years.

“What gives me belief and confidence is the level of performance and the consistency of that,” he said. “That’s very, very difficult to do in this league and that means that the team is constantly there.”

Tottenham fury does Frank no favours

Spurs could not be accused of a lack of fight to save their under-pressure manager.

But indiscipline was their downfall as another home defeat, 2-1 against Liverpool on Saturday, left the increasingly beleaguered Thomas Frank in the firing line.

Frank tried to shift the blame onto referee John Brooks for not ruling out Liverpool’s second goal for a push by Hugo Ekitike on Cristian Romero.

But by that point Tottenham forward Xavi Simons had already seen red for a wild lunge on Virgil van Dijk.

Romero was booked for his protests after Ekitike’s goal and then got himself sent off in stoppage time for kicking out at Ibrahima Konate, just as Tottenham had the Reds on the ropes.

“To kick out at someone right in front of the referee. If my four-year-old did that I would say ‘What are you doing?” former Tottenham midfielder Jamie Redknapp said after the eighth red card of Romero’s career.

Frank finds himself in a familiar position to many Spurs managers in recent years, unable to produce a team fit to match their world-class stadium.

Wolves set for unwanted history

With relegation already appearing inevitable, Wolves are in danger of becoming the worst side in Premier League history.

A 2-0 home loss to Brentford means they remain without a win and with just two points after 17 games.

The record books have already been rewritten during a miserable campaign. A losing streak of 10 consecutive top-flight games is a first in Wolves’ 148-year history.

Derby’s record low points total of 11 from 2007-08 is under threat, with Wolves having the joint lowest points tally at Christmas in Premier League history alongside Sheffield United in 2020-21.

“Do we want to be remembered for fighting until the end of the season?” asked vice-captain Matt Doherty after Saturday’s latest defeat. “Or do we want to be remembered for being cowards?” AFP



