Three Lions defend Maguire after boos

LONDON • England's manager and players have rallied around under-fire Harry Maguire, after the Manchester United defender was heavily booed by the Wembley crowd during the team's 3-0 friendly win over the Ivory Coast on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old has come under fierce criticism for his poor performances for the Red Devils this season and it has spilt over into discontent among England fans too.

There were boos when his name was announced before kick-off and when he made his first touch of the ball.

Ollie Watkins got the opener, before Raheem Sterling and Tyrone Mings rounded off the scoring but the post-game talk was dominated by Maguire's treatment.

An unhappy Gareth Southgate warned that the brickbats could make other players fear that they might be next and less willing to represent the Three Lions.

He brought up the past hounding of former England stars John Barnes and Ashley Cole, as well as Sterling's own experience.

"I don't understand how it benefits anybody because we are either all in it together or we're not," the England manager said.

"I would imagine if you asked a few actually why were they doing that, they might not even be able to answer that because it becomes a mob mentality."

Southgate also insisted Maguire, who remains an ever-present for the national team despite his indifferent club form, was one of his chief lieutenants on the pitch and he was counting on him as England bid to win their first World Cup since 1966.

"We're not going to win a World Cup with a load of players that have got three or four caps. That's not happened in the history of the game. He's top quality and he's the best centre-back at his club as well," the former Aston Villa defender said.

Maguire's international teammates also jumped to his defence.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, an unused substitute on Tuesday, said: "I can't get my head around what happened at Wembley tonight. Harry Maguire has been a colossus for England."

"Without him, the progress made at the last two tournaments (reaching the last four at Russia 2018 and the Euro 2020 final) would not have been possible. To be booed at his home stadium, for no reason? What have we become?"

Manchester City forward Jack Grealish added the booing was "ridiculous", while West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice labelled the reaction as "absolute nonsense".

Tottenham Hotspur striker and England captain Harry Kane yesterday tweeted it was "just not right", saying: "He doesn't deserve that reception. He's got full support in the changing room and should have the same from every England fan."

Maguire appeared to hit back yesterday, tweeting: "Enjoyable week playing for my country."

But pundit and former United captain Roy Keane yesterday said "every player gets booed" and accused Southgate of fanning the flames.

"Gareth could have easily said tonight, 'It is no big deal', I think he has made it a bigger story than it is. Just get on with the game."

In the other European friendlies, Christian Eriksen netted on his return to the Copenhagen stadium where he suffered a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 last year, helping Denmark to a 3-0 win over Serbia.

World champions France routed South Africa 5-0 in Lille, but Germany saw the end of their eight-game winning streak under Hansi Flick as they drew 1-1 against the Dutch in Amsterdam.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS