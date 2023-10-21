Thomas hat-trick sends Spurs top of WSL after 4-2 win over Aston Villa

BIRMINGHAM, England - Tottenham Hotspur striker Martha Thomas fired a superb hat-trick as her side came from a goal down to beat Aston Villa 4-2 to go top of the Women's Super League on Saturday.

Spurs climbed to nine points from four games, two ahead of both Manchester City and Leicester, who meet later on Saturday.

Rachel Daly put Villa ahead from the penalty spot in the fifth minute before Thomas and Ashleigh Neville scored to send Spurs in 2-1 up at halftime.

Thomas added two further goals with a pair of excellent strikes from the edge of the box after the break, with Lucy Parker grabbing a second for Villa deep into second-half stoppage time as the game finished 4-2. REUTERS