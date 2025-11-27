Thomas Frank says Tottenham showed their 'identity' despite PSG defeat

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

PARIS – Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank said the 5-3 Champions League loss at Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday showed the “identity of the team we want to create”.

Spurs went ahead twice before subsiding for the second time this season after leading PSG. They also lost in the UEFA Super Cup in August in a penalty shootout.

Frank made five changes from the team that lost 4-1 at Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday and rejigged his formation.

“Pleased with the performance. It was the reaction I wanted from the players and from the team,” he said.

“We responded well and bounced back. That’s crucial after a bad performance. Today there was more identity of the team we want to create. More character, personality, aggressiveness. Three words you need... no matter how you want to play, whatever formation.”

PSG midfielder Vitinha was the star of the show as he scored a hat-trick. He cancelled out Richarlison’s opener just before half-time at the Parc des Princes, and repeated the trick early in the second half after Randal Kolo Muani had got Spurs’ second.

The on-loan Kolo Muani later scored again after Fabian Ruiz got PSG’s third goal. Willian Pacho netted the French giants’ fourth, with Vitinha eventually sealing the victory from the spot.

The eight-round league stage eliminates just 12 teams. The top eight receive a bye to the last 16, the next 16 go into a play-off round.

The result lifted PSG to second on goal difference, with a two-point advantage over Manchester City in ninth.

“We’ve pretty much booked a top-24 place,” said PSG coach Luis Enrique.

“It was a very tough match today... But it was a complete match. We have 12 points, we lead the French league and we have not played a single match this season with our first-choice team.”

Tottenham are 16th with eight points from five games and well placed to at least reach the play-off.

“We could have got something out of the game: a draw or a win so it’s a little frustrating that we conceded some goals,” added Frank.

In another high-scoring match, Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe scored four goals, including the second fastest hat-trick in Champions League history, to earn them a 4-3 comeback victory over hosts Olympiacos.

Mbappe’s first three goals came in a spell of six minutes and 42 seconds in the first half but it was a tough encounter for the Spaniards before they earned their first victory at Olympiacos on their fifth attempt, and ended a three-game run across all competitions without a win.

Real moved up to fifth place in the standings on 12 points. AFP, REUTERS



