Thomas Frank favours Tottenham victory over Brentford sentiment

LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank said his need for a home Premier League win will override his feelings for Brentford as he faces his former club on Dec 6.

The Dane moved across London in June after nine years with the Bees, during which time he led Brentford back to the top flight for the first time in 74 years in 2021 before establishing them as a Premier League force.

However, he is feeling the pressure of greater expectations at Tottenham. Spurs sit 11th in the table due in large part to a miserable home record.

Frank’s men have not won a league game in north London since the opening weekend of the season, taking just two points from their last six home games.

“I think everyone respects the respect I have got for Brentford and for the fans and everyone before kick-off, after kick-off and after the final whistle,” Frank said on Dec 4.

“But in the 90 minutes plus, it’s all about one thing and do what we can to win the game.

“Of course it’s a little bit more special for me because I face Brentford where I’ve been for nine years. I had a fantastic time there and I enjoyed every second of it.”

Spurs’ poor home form has continued on from the final months of Ange Postecoglou’s reign last season.

In total, Tottenham have won only three of their last 21 home league matches.

“It will be a nice timing for us to get the three points on Saturday,” Frank added when quizzed on that record.

“There’s only one way to do that, to put a good performance in there, work on the things we are constantly working on... constantly make it sharper, quicker.

“Play with intensity, come out brave, and I’m looking forward to the game.”

Tottenham’s north London rivals and league leaders Arsenal travel to Aston Villa on the same day.

Villa did not manage a single goal in their first four Premier League games of the season but they have won eight of their past nine league matches to climb to third in the table.

If they beat Arsenal they would be just three points behind Mikel Arteta’s front-runners.

Villa, under former Arsenal boss Unai Emery, have lost just once in their past four meetings with the Gunners.

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy says the Spanish manager’s ability to keep calm under pressure has been crucial.

“He didn’t panic at the start of the season,” he told the BBC. “It has been just terrific coaching and management and the players are responding.”

Second-place Manchester City will also hope to stay on Arsenal’s coat-tails with a home win over Sunderland.

Pep Guardiola, who is chasing a seventh league title as City manager, fired a warning at Arsenal last month as Arteta’s side opened up a gap at the top.

“Nobody wins the title in early November. You can lose it, but nobody wins it,” he said.

City have scored a league-high 32 goals this season, with striker Erling Haaland leading the scoring charts with 15. The Norway forward made history on Dec 2, becoming the fastest player to reach 100 Premier League goals during a 5-4 win at Fulham.

But it was a far from comfortable evening for City, who conceded three goals after taking a 5-1 lead.

City may be in for another tricky test against sixth-placed Sunderland, who won at Chelsea and drew with Arsenal before holding Liverpool to a 1-1 draw on Dec 4. AFP, REUTERS