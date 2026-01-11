Thomas Frank claims to have Spurs backing despite FA Cup exit

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank insists he has the board's backing despite the team's dismal form.

LONDON – Thomas Frank insisted he retains the support of Tottenham Hotspur’s hierarchy after their FA Cup exit against Aston Villa piled pressure on the beleaguered boss.

Frank’s side crashed out in the third round on Jan 10 as first-half goals from Villa’s Emiliano Buendia and Morgan Rogers inspired a 2-1 win in north London.

Wilson Odobert reduced the deficit in Tottenham’s improved second-half display, but it was too little, too late for Frank.

The former Brentford boss has lost seven of his last 13 matches in all competitions, with Tottenham out of both domestic cups and languishing in 14th place in the Premier League.

They remain in contention to reach the Champions League last 16, but Frank faces a fight to ensure he is still in charge by the time the group stage ends.

Tottenham fans once again showed their discontent with the Dane by jeering at the final whistle.

But Frank is adamant he will be given time to improve Tottenham’s wretched form.

“Completely feel the support. No doubt about that. Of course, we are disappointed by the result and the fact that we don’t have better results,” he said.

“We need to put more and better performances together and keep pushing forward.”

It was another week to forget for Frank after he inadvertently angered Tottenham fans by drinking from a cup with the logo of north London rivals Arsenal on it before a 3-2 loss at Bournemouth on Jan 7.

Tempers spilled over at full-time after Villa forward Ollie Watkins celebrated in front of Tottenham midfielder Joao Palhinha, who clashed with the England international, as well as Rogers and Ezri Konsa, in an ugly brawl.

Frank admitted he was hurt by the defeat, but defended his players’ involvement in the row.

“We are all hurt. There is nothing we want to do more than to get through to the next round no matter who we face. We play at home, we had a good opportunity and unfortunately we couldn’t go through,” Frank said.

Asked if his players were losing control after they also clashed with Tottenham fans at Bournemouth, Frank said: “The players gave everything, everything out there, losing a tight game, the season not going perfect and I think Ollie is very provoking.

“The way he is going down to celebrate in front of the Villa fans and he is walking into Joao (Palhinha), he can just easily walk around. I think everyone that has been in a competitive nature, that is difficult and can trigger things.”

He said his own players had “passion” and “want to do very well for the club”.

Meanwhile, Liam Rosenior enjoyed a 5-1 win at Charlton Athletic in his first match in charge of Chelsea on Jan 10, but the FA Cup thrashing of a side struggling in the second tier of English football is unlikely to tell him much about the bigger challenges ahead.

Chelsea – eight-time FA Cup winners – went 2-0 up through goals from defenders Jorrel Hato and Tosin Adarabioyo before Charlton briefly gave themselves some help when Miles Leaburn stabbed home, only for Chelsea to restore their two-goal cushion through Marc Guiu.

Stoppage-time goals from substitutes Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez underscored the gulf in talent – and resources – between the sides from south-west and south-east London.

Rosenior left some of Chelsea’s regular starters out of the squad as he allowed Cole Palmer, Reece James and Malo Gusto time to recover from knocks they picked up in the 2-1 Premier League defeat at Fulham on Jan 7 .

Others such as Joao Pedro and Trevoh Chalobah never made it off the bench, giving Rosenior a chance to assess some of the back-up players in his squad.

“It’s a good start but it’s just a start and we have to stay consistent in a very, very hectic schedule,” said the 41-year-old Englishman.

Rosenior's Chelsea face a stiffer test on Jan 14 when they host Arsenal in a League Cup semi-final, first leg before the visit of in-form Brentford in the Premier League three days later. AFP, REUTERS