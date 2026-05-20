‘This is your time’: The Internet reacts as Gunners end 22-year EPL title wait

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Arsenal fans Mo Farah (left) and Amita Berthier celebrate the club's first Premier League title after 22 years.

SINGAPORE - Fireworks erupted in North London as Arsenal were confirmed Premier League champions for the first time after 22 years, following Manchester City’s 1-1 draw at Bournemouth on May 20 .

Several celebrities, former players, politicians and even organisations took to social media to congratulate the Gunners on a successful campaign.

Players

Current players such as Declan Rice led the way in the celebrations, alongside Arsenal legend Ian Wright, who won the league and FA Cup double with the club in 1998 and joined cheering fans outside the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal’s own congratulatory video featured former manager Arsene Wenger, who led the Gunners to their last Premier League title in 2004.

He said: “You did it. Champions go on when others stop. This is your time. Now, go on and enjoy every moment.”

Former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka penned a short but heartwarming message for manager Mikel Arteta.

Congratulating the team, he wrote on Instagram: “A special team, great players, and a club that never stopped believing but this is all because of you, Mikel.

“To everyone who doubted you, give this man and this coach the respect he deserves.”

Former goalkeeper David Seaman was understandably exuberant . He said: “Premier League Champions!!! What a moment!!! What a season!!!!!!!! EPIC!!!!!!!!!!”

Former rival footballers turned pundits Rio Ferdinand and Alan Shearer also chimed in online.

Shearer said on X: “The best team won it this season.”

Politicians

Arsenal’s victory provided troubled British Prime Minister Keir Starmer a brief respite. He wrote on X: “22 long years for the Arsenal. But finally, we’re back where we belong. Champions!”

His Labour Party colleague and London Mayor Sadiq Khan added: “Congratulations to Arsenal – the first London club to win the league in almost a decade and 22 years in the making 👏🏽.”

Another politician and long-time Arsenal fan, Jeremy Corbyn, went a step further, sharing photos of himself at the “incredible scenes” outside the Emirates Stadium.

“A moment I will never forget,” he said.

Local personalities

Arsenal’s triumph also thrilled local personalities in Singapore, from Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam to Ah Boys To Men actor Charlie Goh.

Mr Shanmugam is already looking forward to watching Arsenal take on PSG in the Champions League final on May 30, but he first took a moment to pay tribute to decorated Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

He wrote: “Long-suffering fans (including a Minister) no longer have to say: “Maybe next year”.

“And everyone will also salute the genius: Pep Guardiola. What a manager.”

Olympic fencer Amita Berthier posted a photo of herself as a kid playing football in an Arsenal kit and reshared Arsenal’s post.

Former national footballer Gabriel Quak, national cyclist Riyadh Hakim and SEA Games canoeing gold medallist Brandon Ooi also celebrated their club’s victory.

Others

Formula One star Lewis Hamilton congratulated his boyhood club with an emphatic “COYG”, while Olympic and world champion runner Mo Farah also joined in with a photo of him with Arsenal mascot Gunnersaurus.

English actor Hugh Laurie, known for his portrayal of an eccentric but brilliant doctor in House, had to monitor his blood pressure following the win.

He wrote on X: “Well heck. The Arsenal. What an amazing achievement. BPM 150, dropping slowly.”

German club Bayer Leverkusen and American football team Los Angeles Rams also offered their congratulations on social media.

Budget airline Ryanair, known for their witty responses on social media, chimed in: “Only took 22 years.”

Domino’s Pizza UK congratulated Arsenal in the most tongue-in-cheek way. Posting a photo of an unused celebratory arch prepared in case Arsenal won the league in 2024, the company wrote: “Dust it off.”