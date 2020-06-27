LONDON • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could not control his emotions and broke down in tears as he spoke about his team winning the Premier League title on Thursday.

Manchester City's 2-1 defeat at Chelsea ensured Liverpool finally secured their first league title in 30 years and the players and Klopp celebrated at a hotel on Merseyside.

"It's such a big moment, I am completely overwhelmed, I never thought it would feel like this," Klopp told Sky Sports, before his emotions got the better of him and he walked off camera crying.

Before the tears began to flow, the 53-year-old paid tribute to some of the club's famous sons of the past.

"It is unbelievable, much more than I thought was possible. Becoming champions with this club is absolutely incredible. This is for Kenny (Dalglish), for Stevie (Gerrard) - everyone!" he said.

Klopp and his players had gathered around a television set to watch the City game, knowing that anything but a win for Pep Guardiola's side would put an end to their wait. City's loss meant the Reds now have an unassailable 23-point lead at the top of the Premier League with seven games to spare.

Liverpool went into the stoppage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic with a 25-point lead and were forced to wait three months before wrapping up business.

"There's a sense of relief because after the three-month interruption, no one knew how the season would come back," Klopp said.

"This is for all of the fans. I hope they celebrate it, it's a joy to do this for the fans.

"It's incredible. I hope you stay at home, or go in front of your house if you want, but not more. We do it together in this moment and it is a joy to do it for you."

But thousands ignored his plea to respect social distancing rules as they partied the night away.

Fans turned the sky red with flares and fireworks and sang the team's anthem You'll Never Walk Alone.

Within half an hour of the Reds' coronation, thousands of fans had gathered outside the club's famous Kop stand, with some fans scaling the walls, the BBC reported.

Cars were kept out of the area by police but supporters blared their horns in jubilation.

The celebrations also took over the city centre, with the Cunard Building, by the Pier Head, lit up in red for the night.

"We have all waited so long to bring the title home for the supporters," former Liverpool captain Jamie Carragher told Sky Sports.

"You see the scenes tonight."

He added that he was happy to be proved wrong after writing in a 2017 column that he was not convinced Klopp had the ability to win the title.

"Klopp arrived at Anfield saying he wanted to turn doubters into believers. I was one of those who had given up hope," he wrote in The Telegraph. "It gives me the greatest pleasure to admit these words now look misjudged."

Liverpool's triumph was also celebrated across the English media yesterday, with most going for the headline "Champions" while the Daily Star declared the Reds were "On Klopp of the World".

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, who lifted the Champions League trophy last season and said clinching the Premier League was just as sweet, led the tributes for his team.

"I'm just a little bit overwhelmed right now, it's just an amazing feeling and just so proud of what we've achieved," he said.

"Another moment in our lives that we'll never forget.

"I felt from day one when he (Klopp) came in the door he changed everything.

"We followed him and believed him. It's been an amazing journey. I'm hoping there is more, we just keep hungry, keep wanting more."

Klopp shared his skipper's sentiments, believing there is more silverware to come with most of his squad still in their prime.

"What they did over the last two or three years is just exceptional and a pure joy for me to coach them," said the German.

"It is not over yet. The team all look like they have a good few years in their legs but for tonight we just enjoy this moment."

