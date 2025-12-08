Third-placed Dortmund beat Hoffenheim 2-0 to stretch unbeaten run

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 7 - Borussia Dortmund scored once in each half through Julian Brandt and Nico Schlotterbeck to ease past Hoffenheim 2-0 on Sunday and tighten their hold on third place in the Bundesliga.

Dortmund, who stretched their unbeaten league run to six matches, are third on 28 points, one behind second-placed RB Leipzig, 6-0 winners over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich are on 37 points following their 5-0 demolition of VfB Stuttgart.

Hoffenheim, who suffered their first defeat after their own six-game unbeaten run, are fifth on 23.

Dortmund, who face Norway's Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League on Wednesday with the Ruhr valley club on track for a top eight finish in the league phase, had to wait until the 43rd minute for their first good move in an even first half but it was enough to score, with Brandt finishing with a tap-in.

As Hoffenheim pushed for an equaliser Dortmund struck again, with Schlotterbeck's off-balance shot on the hour mark.

Dortmund forward Serhou Guirassy should have added another in the 90th when he was sent through by Yan Couto but his shot bounced off the crossbar. REUTERS