Thiago Silva demands ‘strategy’ to fix Chelsea crisis

LONDON – Thiago Silva has urged Chelsea to come up with a “strategy” to prevent the club’s slump stretching into next season after Real Madrid ended their Champions League campaign.

The Blues’ final hope of salvaging a disastrous season was snuffed out on Tuesday as the Spanish side wrapped up an emphatic 4-0 aggregate win in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Brazil defender Silva admitted the season had been tough for the club and said Chelsea’s bloated squad ensured there were always unhappy players.

Chelsea have spent more than £500 million (S$830 million) on transfers since a consortium led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital Group bought the London club from Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich last year.

Frank Lampard, the current caretaker boss, is their fourth manager this term following the sackings of Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter and one game under interim coach Bruno Saltor.

Lampard has lost four successive matches since returning on a temporary basis, with his side scoring just once in that period.

Chelsea are languishing in 11th place in the Premier League table – 17 points adrift of the top four – with seven games to go and are unlikely to qualify for European competition.