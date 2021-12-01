There's no pressing issue

Ralf Rangnick's appointment as Manchester United's interim manager has raised expectations among fans of the Red Devils but his arrival has also prompted questions about the future of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rangnick's football philosophy is based on the intense style of gegenpressing, something that the 36-year-old Ronaldo, for all his attributes, is not comfortable doing.

In last Sunday's 1-1 draw with Chelsea, Michael Carrick, who stepped in as the caretaker manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked, dropped the Portuguese from the starting line-up.

But that omission does not mean the forward's place in subsequent starting XIs is in danger, said United great Ryan Giggs.

The Welshman, 48, told The Straits Times yesterday he believes older players still can enjoy a second life, even under managers who favour the high-energy press.

While he did not refer specifically to Ronaldo, Giggs said: "You've seen at Liverpool, you have the likes of (Jordan) Henderson and (James) Milner who were coming towards the end of their careers, but are still able to play in that system where you can press and be aggressive on the ball.

"If you're compact and not have big spaces between the units then you're able to do it.

"But everyone needs to be on the same page and needs to understand how the coach wants you to play because if one player doesn't, it all falls down."

Giggs and his former United teammate Nicky Butt are in Singapore to participate in a series of events organised by digital football platform ZujuGP. The pair will be doing several live-streamed sessions together with other Class of '92 players Phil Neville, who is dialling in from Miami, and Gary Neville and Paul Scholes, who are in England.

ZujuGP, which was founded by Singapore businessman Peter Lim and his son Kiat, aims to connect fans and those in the football industry on one global digital platform.

Like most United supporters, Giggs and Butt are excited by the choice of Rangnick. The German, 63, has mentored several of the game's leading coaches like Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel and Bayern Munich's Julian Nagelsmann.

Despite his modest CV - Rangnick has won just one major honour, the 2011 German Cup with Schalke - he is widely respected and after this short stint at United, he will continue in a consultancy role at Old Trafford for a further two years.

Butt, who made 270 appearances for United, said: "It's exciting times at United. It's an interim manager again so how it'll turn out, only time will tell.

"But the good thing is we've got a man in charge who has a philosophy and he's going to implement that and if he does that, it's only helping players at United."

Rangnick's reputation for identifying and developing young players - such as Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, as well as Bayern's Dayot Upamecano and Joshua Kimmich - is another trait Butt feels could be a huge asset for United.

He said: "To have someone at the top of the tree like Rangnick with a manager to complement him will help with United's recruitment, which is the most important part of football.

"Sometimes that can be a bit disjointed from what the manager wants, especially when you've had quite a few different managers over the last eight years, so it is difficult to have that consistency.

"You need someone there to link it up so you are getting the right philosophy, the right person to fit that philosophy and you're keeping the door open for young players who are coming through."

But amid the optimism, he and Giggs were also pragmatic.

United are eighth in the Premier League after 13 games, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea (30).

Giggs said: "It's difficult to take over the team a third into the season, especially in the Premier League where you don't have a week to train, it's game after game.

"It'll be interesting to see how he adapts. The squad have got talent but haven't been playing to their true potential, so hopefully he can get them playing to their potential."