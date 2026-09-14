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The week in Asian football

Sept 14 - Talking points from the week in Asian football:

AL-HILAL RETURN TO WINNING WAYS WITH MARTINELLI HAT-TRICK

Al-Hilal bounced back from their first defeat of the season to thrash Al-Taawoun 6-0 with new recruit Gabriel Martinelli scoring a hat-trick.

Defending champions Al-Nassr dropped to third after a 1-1 draw with Al-Khaleej, allowing Al-Ittihad to move into second with their 3-1 win over Al-Faisaly.

MACHIDA'S LEAD CUT DESPITE MOCHIZUKI'S LATE LEVELLER

Machida Zelvia saw their J.League lead trimmed to a point on Saturday following a 1-1 draw with Yokohama F Marinos as second-placed Vissel Kobe beat defending champions Kashima Antlers 2-1.

Machida needed an 84th-minute goal from Henry Mochizuki to secure a share of the points.

Kobe's Tetsushi Yamakawa scored 13 minutes from time as the hosts defeated Kashima to hand the title holders their third defeat in a row.

KLIMALA SCORES IN STOPPAGE TIME AS SEOUL DOWN JEONBUK

Patryk Klimala scored twice as FC Seoul beat defending K League champions Jeonbuk Motors 2-1 on Saturday.

The former Sydney FC striker hit his side's decisive second goal six minutes into stoppage time in Jeonju to ensure Seoul remain 15 points clear of Ulsan HD, who beat Incheon United 2-1. REUTERS