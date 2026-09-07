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The week in Asian football

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Sept 7 - Talking points from the week in Asian football:

EARLY ILENIKHENA DOUBLE SEES AL-ITTIHAD DOWN AL-NASSR

George Ilenikhena scored twice inside the opening 22 minutes as Al-Ittihad beat Saudi Pro League champions Al-Nassr 2-1 on Saturday, as Ange Postecoglou's side suffered their first loss of the new campaign.

Al-Nassr dropped three points behind leaders Al-Hilal, who picked up their fifth win in a row, Simone Inzaghi's side recording a 2-0 victory over Al-Shabab.

DRAW PUTS CHENGDU'S CHINESE TITLE CELEBRATIONS ON HOLD

Chengdu Rongcheng missed out on clinching their first Chinese Super League crown on Sunday as they were held 0-0 by Henan Longmen.

Chengdu are 12 points clear of Dalian Yingbo and a draw with Tianjin Tiger after the international break will be enough for the club to lift the trophy.

Dalian took sole possession of second place with a 2-1 win over Qingdao Hainu as Beijing Guoan were held 0-0 by defending champions Shanghai Port.

MACHIDA DEFEAT NAGOYA TO CONTINUE UNBEATEN J.LEAGUE START

Machida Zelvia maintained their unbeaten start to the new J.League season by beating Nagoya Grampus 3-1 on Sunday to remain three points clear of Vissel Kobe.

An Alexandre Pisano own goal in the 75th minute and Yusuke Matsuo's stoppage-time effort sealed a fifth win in six matches for Machida.

Yuta Goke scored twice for Kobe as they defeated V-Varen Nagasaki 3-1 to move ahead of defending champions Kashima Antlers, who lost 1-0 to Urawa Red Diamonds.

FC SEOUL SQUEEZE PAST 10-MAN INCHEON TO EXTEND ADVANTAGE

FC Seoul extended their lead in the K League to 17 points on Saturday with a 1-0 win over 10-man Incheon United, while Ulsan HD were held 0-0 by Jeju.

Incheon's Kim Gun-hee was sent off in the third minute, while Lee Ju-yong scored an own goal in the 61st minute to hand Seoul victory.

Defending champions Jeonbuk Motors moved above Ulsan into second spot with a 2-0 win over Pohang Steelers. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.