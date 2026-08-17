Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Aug 17 - Talking points from the week in Asian football:

AL-NASSR LAUNCH POSTECOGLOU ERA WITH WIN OVER AL-FATEH

Defending champions Al-Nassr kicked off their new Saudi Pro League campaign under coach Ange Postecoglou with a comfortable 3-0 win over Al-Fateh as runners-up Al-Hilal and Asian champions Al-Ahli also started the season with victories.

Angelo, Joao Felix and substitute Samu Costa were on target for Al-Nassr, who picked up the three points with Cristiano Ronaldo watching from the stands following his late return to the team due to personal commitments.

Al-Hilal secured a 4-2 win over Al-Faisaly while Al-Ahli defeated Al-Diriyah 1-0 in Marino Pusic's first match as head coach since Matthias Jaissle left to join Newcastle United.

UCHIDA OWN GOAL ENSURES KASHIMA CONTINUE WINNING START

Kashima Antlers continued their winning start to the defence of their J-League title with a 2-1 victory over Nagoya Grampus as Machida Zelvia, Sanfrecce Hiroshima and Kashiwa Reysol maintained their perfect records.

Kashima needed an own goal from Takuya Uchida in the 98th minute to take all three points after Leo Ceara's 22nd-minute opener had been cancelled out when Naomichi Ueda put the ball in his own net nine minutes into the second half.

Machida top the early standings on goal difference after a 4-0 win over JEF United Chiba while Hiroshima beat Urawa Red Diamonds 4-1 and Kashiwa handed Tokyo Verdy a 3-1 defeat.

LATE SONG DOUBLE SEES FC SEOUL EXTEND K-LEAGUE ADVANTAGE

FC Seoul recorded their first win in four matches to extend their K-League lead to 10 points as Kim Gi-dong's side registered a 4-2 victory over Daejeon Citizen on Saturday.

Song Min-kyu scored a decisive double in the 81st and 83rd minutes as Seoul battled back from going 2-1 down following an own goal by Kim Jin-su 17 minutes into the second half.

Seoul increased their lead as a result of second-placed Ulsan HD's 3-2 defeat to Gangwon FC on Sunday, when Kim Dong-hyun hit the winner with eight minutes remaining.

ABDUWELI HITS LAST MINUTE WINNER AS CHENGDU DEFEAT ZHEJIANG

Chengdu Rongcheng snapped a six-match winless streak in the Chinese Super League with a 3-2 victory over Zhejiang FC on Saturday as John Aloisi's side maintained their 14-point lead over Yunnan Yukan.

Park Jin-seob and Alexandru Mitrita struck in the fourth and 21st minutes respectively to give Zhejiang a two-goal lead but Felipe Silva scored twice before Behram Abduweli hit a 90th-minute winner for the visitors.

Yunnan registered a 3-1 win over Dalian Yingbo to maintain their one-point advantage over third-placed Shandong Taishan, who won 3-1 against Qingdao Hainiu. REUTERS