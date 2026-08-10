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FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - J2 League - Tokyo Verdy v FC Machida Zelvia - Ajinomoto Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - June 27, 2020. The J.League logo is seen on a photographer's bib, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

Aug 10 - Talking points from the week in Asian football:

CAVRIC EARNS KASHIMA WINNING START IN FRONT OF RECORD CROWD

Aleksandar Cavric scored twice in stoppage time as Kashima Antlers kicked off their J.League title defence with a 4-3 win over Yokohama F Marinos in front of a league-record crowd of 63,960 at the National Stadium in Tokyo on Friday.

Kaina Tanimura scored twice to help Yokohama build a 3-1 lead by the 58th minute, but Leo Ceara hit his second of the game with nine minutes to go and Cavric netted in the 99th and 102nd minutes to claim the points for Kashima.

After 33 years of playing from March to December, the newly configured J.League season runs from August until May.

MARITU GOAL EARNS YUNNAN WIN OVER CSL LEADERS CHENGDU

Chengdu Rongcheng's lead in China was cut by a point after a 1-0 defeat by Yunnan Yukun on Saturday. Qingdao West Coast closed the gap with a 0-0 draw against Henan Longmen.

Yunnan's Oscar Maritu struck three minutes into the second half to hand Chengdu their third defeat of the season and reduce their lead in the standings to 13 points.

Dalian Yingbo, in third, earned a 1-0 win over Liaoning Tieren via Nicolae Stanciu's goal in the 15th minute.

FC SEOUL'S LEAD REDUCED AFTER DRAW WITH GIMCHEON

FC Seoul were held 0-0 by Gimcheon Sangu on Saturday as the K League leaders went a third consecutive league game without a win.

Ulsan HD cut Seoul's lead to seven after climbing above defending champions Jeonbuk Motors into second place with a 2-0 win over Pohang Steelers through second-half goals from Seo Myung-gwan and Yago Cariello.

Jeonbuk dropped to third following a 3-1 loss to Jeju FC.

AUSTRALIA MIDFIELDER IRVINE MAKES CEREZO OSAKA SWITCH

Australia midfielder Jackson Irvine has joined Japan's Cerezo Osaka from German side St Pauli.

The 33-year-old, who represented Australia at the World Cup in 2018, 2022 and 2026, signed for the club after five seasons in Germany. REUTERS