Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

June 8 - Talking points from the week in Asian football:

KOBE WIN J.LEAGUE'S 100 YEAR VISION TITLE

Vissel Kobe won the J.League 100 Year Vision tournament despite losing 2-0 to Kashima Antlers in the second leg of the final on Saturday. Kobe completed a 5-2 aggregate victory after recording a 5-0 win in the first leg last week.

Goals from Haruki Hayashu and Koki Anzai in the 68th and 70th minutes earned Kashima the win in the second leg.

The one-off competition was created to facilitate a move to a new league schedule in August.

CONCEICAO LEAVES FORMER SAUDI CHAMPIONS AL-ITTIHAD

Portuguese coach Sergio Conceicao has left 2024/25 Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad by mutual consent after the club finished fifth in the recently completed campaign.

PHILIPPINES' ETHERIDGE RETIRES FROM INTERNATIONAL DUTY

Former Cardiff City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge announced his retirement from international football last week after making 82 appearance for the Philippines.

The 36-year-old, who became the first player from Southeast Asia to play in the Premier League during Cardiff's sole season in the division in the 2018/19 campaign, retired two years on from his most recent appearance for the country. REUTERS