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HONG KONG, June 1 - Talking points from the week in Asian football:

OSAKO HAT-TRICK EARNS KOBE FIRST-LEG LEAD OVER KASHIMA

Vissel Kobe will take a 5-0 lead into the second leg of the J.League 100 Year Vision playoff final against Kashima Antlers after Yuya Osako scored a first leg hat-trick on Saturday.

Osako struck in the 28th and 50th minutes to put Kobe in command of the tie with Diego adding a third in the 69th minute. Ren Komatsu scored from the penalty spot in the 89th minute for Kobe before Osako completed his hat-trick in stoppage time.

The teams, who finished on top of their respective conferences in the league phase of the competition, will meet again on Saturday.

CHENGDU DOWN SHANDONG TO EXTEND CHINESE SUPER LEAGUE LEAD

Chengdu Rongcheng extended their Chinese Super League lead over Chongqing Tonglianglong to 13 points on Saturday with a 1-0 win over Shandong Taishan.

Matheus Jussa scored in the 14th minute to move Chengdu onto 37 points as the league reached the halfway point and a month-long break for the World Cup.

Chongqing lost ground with a 3-2 loss to Beijing Guoan.

BURIRAM SECURE DOMESTIC DOUBLE WITH THAI FA CUP WIN

Buriram United beat Prachuap 1-0 after extra time on Sunday to win the Thai FA Cup and complete the domestic double.

Robert Zulj scored the only goal in the 94th minute as Buriram United retained the FA Cup having won Thai League 1 last month. The club also won the regional ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup on Wednesday. REUTERS