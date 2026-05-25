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May 25 - Talking points from the week in Asian football:

CHENGDU'S CSL LEAD TRIMMED AFTER LOSS TO DALIAN YINGBO

Chengdu Rongcheng saw their lead at the top of the Chinese Super League cut to 10 points as John Aloisi's side slipped to a 2-0 loss against Dalian Yingbo on Saturday.

Second-half goals from Cephas Malele and Mamadou Traore handed Chongqing a second league loss in a row and allowed Chongqing Tonglianglong to close the gap on the leaders.

Chongqing moved onto 24 points from 14 matches with a 1-0 win over Qingdao Hainiu through George Cimpanu's 63rd minute goal.

KASHIMA TO TAKE ON KOBE IN 100 YEAR VISION LEAGUE FINAL

Kashima Antlers will take on Vissel Kobe in the final of the J League 100 Year Vision tournament on Saturday after the teams finished on top of their respective conference standings.

Vissel Kobe secured top spot in the eastern conference with a 1-0 win over Avispa Fukuoka on the final day's play on Saturday to finish four points clear of Cerezo Osaka.

Kashima Antlers, meanwhile, completed their western conference commitments with a 1-0 win over second placed FC Tokyo to end the league phase eight points ahead.

JAPAN HOLD OFF CHINESE FIGHTBACK TO WIN U17 ASIAN CUP TITLE

Japan won a record-extending fifth Under 17 Asian Cup with a 3-2 victory over China in the final in Jeddah on Thursday.

The Japanese raced into a three-goal lead by the end of the first half through goals from Tafuku Satomi, Kakeru Saito and Maki Kitahara.

China fought back after the interval with Wan Xiang pulling one back in the 48th minute before Zhao Songyuan scored a 79th minute penalty, but Japan held on for third title in four tournaments. REUTERS