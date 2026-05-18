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May 18 - Talking points from the week in Asian football:

AL-HILAL TAKE SAUDI TITLE FIGHT TO FINAL DAY

Al-Hilal kept their Saudi Pro League hopes alive ahead of the final round of matches with a 2-0 win over Neom FC on Saturday.

A 10th-minute penalty by Ruben Neves and Sultan Mandash's goal in the 58th minute ensured Simone Inzaghi's side remain within two points of leaders Al-Nassr ahead of the conclusion of the season on Friday.

Al-Nassr need a win against Damac to be sure of clinching their first league title since 2019, while Al-Hilal face Al-Fayha.

AUCKLAND SET UP SYDNEY GRAND FINAL SHOWDOWN

Auckland will host Sydney in Saturday's A-League Grand Final after seeing off Adelaide United and Newcastle Jets respectively in the playoff semi-finals.

Auckland registered a 3-0 win over Adelaide to complete a 4-1 win on aggregate, while Sydney prevailed in a shootout after drawing 1-1 in both legs of their semi-final against A-League Premiers Newcastle Jets.

WEI HITS DOUBLE AS CHENGDU EXTEND CHINESE SUPER LEAGUE LEAD

Wei Shihao scored twice as Chengdu Rongcheng came back from a goal down to continue their unbeaten start to the Chinese Super League season with a 2-1 win over Tianjin Tiger on Friday.

Wang Xianjun gave the home side the lead after nine minutes, but goals in the 16th and 56th minutes by China international Wei earned Chengdu an 11th win in 12 matches and increased their lead to 14 points.

Second-placed Chongqing Tonglianglong lost 3-1 to Shandong Taishan while Yunnan Yukan moved up to third with a 1-0 win over Shanghai Shenhua.

LEE'S LATE WINNER EXTENDS FC SEOUL'S LEAD IN SOUTH KOREA

Lee Seung-mo's goal two minutes from time earned FC Seoul a 2-1 win over Daejeon Citizen on Saturday to extend their K League lead over Ulsan HD to six points.

Anderson Oliveira gave Seoul the lead in the 24th minute only for substitute Jeong Jae-hee to level in the 70th minute, a minute after his introduction. But Lee struck in the 88th minute to earn the three points for Seoul.

Ulsan's 2-0 defeat by Gangwon FC allowed defending champions Jeonbuk Motors to pull level on 26 points after they scored a 1-0 win over Gimcheon Sangmu.

KASHIMA ANTLERS INCREASE LEAD IN J-LEAGUE EASTERN CONFERENCE

Kashima Antlers beat JEF United Chiba 2-0 on Sunday to extend their lead in the eastern conference of the J-League 100 Year Vision tournament to five points.

Vissel Kobe moved back to the top of the western conference despite a 3-2 shootout loss to V-Varen Nagasaki as the point earned by Michael Skibbe's side saw them climb over Nagoya Grampus, who lost 6-1 to Cerezo Osaka. REUTERS