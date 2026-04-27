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April 27 - Talking points from the week in Asian football:

JOVANOVIC DOUBLE TAKES ADELAIDE UNITED INTO SEMI-FINALS

Adelaide United beat Melbourne City 2-1 on Sunday to seal second place in the A-League standings and book a berth in the semi-finals of the championship playoffs alongside premiership winners Newcastle Jets.

Luka Jovanovic scored twice, including a 97th minute winner, as Adelaide battled back to secure the win. The forward will miss the first leg of the playoffs, however, after being sent off just before the final whistle.

Auckland FC drew 2-2 with Sydney FC to finish third and set up a playoff with Melbourne City, while Melbourne Victory's 2-0 win over Western Sydney Wanderers means they face Sydney.

CHENGDU OPEN UP FOUR-POINT LEAD IN CHINA

Chengdu Rongcheng opened up a four-point lead in the Chinese Super League with a 4-0 win over Zhejiang FC as John Aloisi recorded a comfortable over the club coached by his brother Ross.

Wellington Silva, Felipe Silva, Wei Shihao and Behram Abduweli were all on target as Chengdu extended their lead over second-placed Chongqing Tonglianglong, who drew 1-1 with Qingdao West Coast.

LEE STRIKES TO MOVE FC SEOUL EIGHT POINTS CLEAR OF ULSAN

Lee Seung-mo scored nine minutes from time as FC Seoul extended their lead in South Korea to eight points over Ulsan HD on Saturday with a 2-1 win over Gangwon FC.

Hrvoje Babec gave Seoul a 42nd minute lead before both teams were reduced to 10 men as Gangwon's Song Jun-seok and the visitors' Son Jeong-beom were sent off in first-half stoppage time. Lee hit the winner on the counterattack.

Ulsan slipped further off the pace after a 4-1 defeat by Daejeon Citizen.

SUZUKI ON TARGET AS KASHIMA ANTLERS MAINTAIN SIX-POINT LEAD

Yuma Suzuki scored the only goal as Kashima Antlers defeated Kashiwa Reysol 1-0 on Friday to retain their six-point lead over FC Tokyo in the eastern conference of the J.League 100 Year Vision tournament.

Nagoya Grampus moved to within four points of the summit in the western conference after defeating Shimizu S-Pulse 2-0, with leaders Vissel Kobe not in action due to their commitments in the Asian Champions League Elite. REUTERS