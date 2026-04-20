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April 20 - Talking points from the week in Asian football:

NEWCASTLE SEAL FIRST A-LEAGUE TITLE AFTER DRAW WITH VICTORY

Newcastle Jets won their first A-League Premiership after a 2-2 draw with Melbourne Victory and Auckland FC's 1-0 loss to Central Coast Mariners gave them an unassailable four-point lead with one round of matches remaining.

Eli Adams scored in the 89th minute in Melbourne on Friday to salvage a point and leave Newcastle on the cusp of the title.

Second-placed Auckland FC then lost 1-0 to Central Coast Mariners on Sunday to hand the title to Newcastle, who will represent Australia in the Asian Champions League Elite next season.

COMAN'S WINNER INCREASES AL-NASSR'S ADVANTAGE TO EIGHT

Kingsley Coman was on target in the 31st minute as Al-Nassr extended their lead in the Saudi Pro League to eight points on Wednesday with a 1-0 win over Al-Ettifaq.

Al-Nassr have played one match more than second-placed Al-Hilal, who were not in action due to their involvement in the Asian Champions League Elite.

CHENGDU DOWN WUHAN TO MAINTAIN UNBEATEN START IN CHINA

Wellington Silva scored the only goal of the game as Chengdu Rongcheng remained top of the Chinese Super League with a 1-0 win over Wuhan Three Towns on Friday.

Unbeaten Chengdu hold a two-point lead over second-placed Chongqing Tonglianglong, who picked up their fourth win of the season with a 2-0 defeat of Shenzhen Peng City.

Shanghai Port's poor start to the season continued with the defending champions drawing 1-1 with Shandong Taishan.

SEOUL'S K LEAGUE LEAD CUT BY DAEJEON DEFEAT

FC Seoul saw their K League lead cut to three points following a 1-0 loss to Daejeon Citizen as second-placed Ulsan HD thrashed Gwangju FC 5-1.

Yu Kang-hyun scored the game's only goal as FC Seoul fell to their first loss of the season.

Brazilian striker Marcao scored twice, including one from the penalty spot, in Ulsan's comprehensive win over Gwangju.

KASHIMA DOWN URAWA TO RETAIN CONTROL OF EASTERN CONFERENCE

Kashima Antlers maintained their six-point lead in the eastern conference of the J.League 100 Year Vision tournament with a 1-0 win over Urawa Red Diamonds on Saturday.

Gamba Osaka cut Vissel Kobe's advantage in the western conference to six points with a shootout win over Fagiano Okayama following a 2-2 draw. REUTERS