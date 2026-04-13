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April 13 - Talking points from the week in Asian football:

RONALDO ON TARGET AS AL-NASSR MAINTAIN PUSH FOR SAUDI TITLE

Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix were on target as Al-Nassr continued their march towards the Saudi Pro League title with a 2-0 win over Al-Okhdood on Saturday.

Ronaldo pounced in the 15th minute to put Al-Nassr ahead and Felix added the second two minutes into the second half.

Al-Hilal remain five points behind after their 6-0 thrashing of Al-Kholood while Al-Ahli dropped further of the pace having been held 1-1 by Al-Fayha.

LATE WILMERING EQUALISER KEEPS JETS ON TRACK FOR TITLE

Newcastle Jets remain on course for their first A-League Premiership despite being held 1-1 by Adelaide United on Saturday as second-placed Auckland FC shared a 2-2 draw with Melbourne Victory.

Daniel Wilmering's 94th minute goal earned Newcastle a share of the points and they can clinch the title at the weekend if they beat Melbourne Victory and Auckland fail to beat Central Coast Mariners.

CHENGDU REMAIN UNBEATEN AS LATE GOALS SPARK COMEBACK VICTORY

Late goals from Liao Lisheng and Wei Shihao saw Chinese Super League leaders Chengdu Rongcheng battle back to pick up a 2-1 win over Beijing Guoan on Sunday to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign.

Chengdu lead the standings by two points from Chongqing Tonglianglong, who downed Wuhan Three Towns 2-1 on Saturday.

KLIMALA HITS STOPPAGE-TIME WINNER AS SEOUL DOWN JEONBUK

Patryk Klimala's close-range strike in the fifth minute of stoppage time earned FC Seoul a 1-0 win over defending champions Jeonbuk Motors on Saturday to keep his side top of the K League table.

Seoul lead by three points from Ulsan HD, who picked up a 2-1 win over Incheon United, while Jeonbuk are third a further two points adrift.

KASHIMA DOWN KAWASAKI TO HOLD TOP SPOT IN EASTERN CONFERENCE

Kashima Antlers maintained their three-point lead in the eastern conference standings of the J League 100 Year Vision competition with a 2-0 win over Kawasaki Frontale.

In the western conference, Vissel Kobe continued to dominate with a 3-2 win over Nagoya Grampus ensuring they remain eight points ahead of Kyoto Sanga. REUTERS