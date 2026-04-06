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April 6 - Talking points from the week in Asian football:

MARCOS LEONARDO GOAL SALVAGES POINT FOR AL-HILAL

Al-Hilal needed a 77th minute strike from Marcos Leonardo to salvage a 2-2 draw with Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday as Simone Inzaghi's side slipped five points behind leaders Al-Nassr.

Mohamed Meite had given Al-Hilal the lead two minutes before the interval but a second-half double from Andrei Girotto put the visitors in front before Leonardo's late leveller.

Al-Nassr notched up a 5-2 win over Al-Najma on Friday, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring twice.

NEWCASTLE'S A-LEAGUE LEAD TRIMMED AS ADELAIDE MOVE TO THIRD

Newcastle Jets saw their A-League lead cut to three points after a 3-2 loss to Macarthur FC on Friday as second-placed Auckland FC drew 1-1 with Adelaide United.

Australia international striker Mitch Duke scored the 68th minute winner to keep Macarthur in the sixth and final place in the end-of-season playoffs.

Adelaide moved up to third ahead of Melbourne Victory, who slumped to a 1-0 loss against Wellington Phoenix.

KASHIMA RETAIN THREE-POINT LEAD IN JAPAN

Kashima Antlers remain in first place in the eastern conference of the J.League 100 Year Vision tournament despite losing in a penalty shoot-out against Mito Hollyhock on Saturday.

Second-placed FC Tokyo lost on penalties to Machida Zelvia to ensure Kashima continue to hold a three-point lead.

In the western conference, Vissel Kobe won 4-1 against Fagiano Okayama to pick up their third victory in a row and stay five points clear of Gamba Osaka.

JEONBUK NARROW GAP TO K LEAGUE LEADERS SEOUL

FC Seoul's K League lead was cut to two points by defending champions Jeonbuk Motors after they were held 1-1 by Anyang FC on Sunday.

Patryk Klimala had given the visitors a 45th minute lead but Airton Moises levelled for Anyang with 12 minutes remaining, ending FC Seoul's perfect start to the season.

Jeonbuk picked up their third win in a row with a 2-0 victory over Ulsan HD.

CHENGDU THRASH QINGDAO TO STAY UNBEATEN IN CSL

Chengdu Rongcheng thrashed Qingdao West Coast 5-1 on Saturday to maintain their unbeaten start to the Chinese Super League campaign.

Chengdu have a two-point lead over Chongqing Tonglianglong, who secured their second win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Zhejiang FC on Sunday. REUTERS