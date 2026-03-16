Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

March 16 - Talking points from the week in Asian football:

FELIX DOUBLE KEEPS AL-NASSR THREE POINTS CLEAR

Joao Felix scored twice as Al-Nassr thrashed Al-Khaleej 5-0 to maintain their three-point lead in the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Hilal climbed to second with a 1-0 win over Al-Fateh with Al-Ahli dropping to third a further two points adrift after the Asian champions let slip a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 to Al-Qadsiah.

LATE ROMULO GOAL KEEPS CHENGDU TOP IN CHINA

Brazilian striker Romulo scored 11 minutes from time as Chengdu Rongcheng notched up a second consecutive win in the Chinese Super League with a 1-0 victory over Qingdao Hainiu.

Defending champions Shanghai Port won their first match of the season with a 4-1 thrashing of Qingdao West Coast.

COSGROVE SCORES TWICE AS AUCKLAND CLOSE IN ON NEWCASTLE

Newcastle Jets saw their A-League lead cut to a point after they slipped to a 2-1 defeat by second-placed Auckland FC.

Sam Cosgrove netted twice for the visitors, opening the scoring in the 15th minute from close range before Clayton Taylor levelled 13 minutes later. A header from Cosgrove seven minutes into the second half secured the points.

KOBE GO TOP OF WEST CONFERENCE, KASHIMA DOMINATE IN EAST

Vissel Kobe beat Nagoya Grampus 3-0 to move into pole position in the western conference of the J.League's 100 Year Vision tournament, ahead of Sanfrecce Hiroshima on goal difference.

Kashima Antlers maintained their grip on top spot in the eastern conference as Leo Ceara scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Kawasaki Frontale as the reigning J.League champions won their fifth game in a row.

ULSAN DOWN BUCHEON TO REGISTER SECOND STRAIGHT VICTORY

Ulsan HD battled back from a goal down to beat Bucheon 2-1 and go top of the early K League standings. Kim Min-jun gave the hosts a ninth minute lead but Yago Cariello and Lee Dong-gyeong scored to seal a second consecutive win for the five-times champions.

FC Seoul are second on goal difference after their 2-1 win over Jeju SK, which came courtesy of Lee Seung-mo's 94th minute winner. REUTERS