Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

March 9 - Talking points from the week in Asian football:

SIMIKAN HEADER KEEPS AL-NASSR ON TOP IN SAUDI PRO LEAGUE

Al-Nassr maintained their hold on top spot in the Saudi Pro League after Mohamed Simikan's stoppage time header earned Jorge Jesus' side a 1-0 win over Neom FC on Sunday.

Simikan nodded in Joao Felix's free kick from the left to give Al-Nassr a win that keeps them two points ahead of Asian champions Al-Ahli, who downed Saudi title holders Al-Ittihad 3-1 in the Jeddah derby on Friday.

NEWCASTLE BATTLE BACK TO MOVE FOUR POINTS CLEAR IN A-LEAGUE

Newcastle Jets extended their lead in the A-League to four points with a 2-1 win over Western Sydney Wanderers on Saturday, while second-placed Auckland FC were held to a 2-2 draw by Perth Glory on Sunday.

Newcastle went behind to a 20th minute effort from Bohzidar Kraev, but claimed the points with goals from Eli Adams and Mark Natta.

SHANGHAI PORT SLIP TO OPENING LOSS IN CHINESE SUPER LEAGUE

Shanghai Port made a losing start to the defence of their Chinese Super League title as Kevin Muscat's side were beaten 2-1 by Henan FC on Saturday.

Zhong Yihao put the visitors in front in the first minute and Iago Maidana doubled the advantage 15 minutes later while Gabrielzinho pulled one back in first-half stoppage time.

Chengdu Rongcheng were the biggest winners of the opening week, handing 10-man Shenzhen Peng City a 5-1 thrashing on Friday.

LEAGUE CHAMPIONS JEONBUK DRAW WITH SANGMU TO REMAIN WINLESS

Title-holders Jeonbuk Motors remain winless after the opening two rounds of the K League season after the champions were held to a 1-1 draw by Gimcheon Sangmu on Saturday.

Jeonbuk needed a 92nd minute equaliser from Bruno Mota to earn a point after Hong Yun-sang had given the army side a 50th minute lead.

Bucheon FC lead the early standings with four points after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Daejeon Citizen.

KASHIMA DEFEAT VERDY TO MAINTAIN LEAD IN J-LEAGUE TOURNEY

Kashima Antlers notched up their fourth win in a row with a 2-0 win over Tokyo Verdy on Saturday to remain three points clear at the top of the eastern conference standings in the J-League 100 Year Vision tournament.

In the western conference, Gamba Osaka lead Nagoya Grampus by two points after Jens Wissing's side handed V-Varen Nagasaki a 3-2 loss. REUTERS