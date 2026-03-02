Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Fayha v Al Nassr - Al-Majma'ah Sports City Stadium, Al Majma'ah, Saudi Arabia - February 28, 2026 Al Nassr's Abdullah Al-Hamdan celebrates scoring their third goal with Joao Felix, Marcelo Brozovic, and teammates REUTERS/Stringer

March 2 - Talking points from the week in Asian football:

AL-NASSR STAY TWO POINTS CLEAR DESPITE RONALDO PENALTY MISS

Al-Nassr maintained their two-point lead at the top of the Saudi Pro League with a 3-1 win over Al-Fayha on Saturday despite a missed penalty by Cristiano Ronaldo.

The former Real Madrid striker pulled his spot-kick wide in the 11th minute and an own goal in first half stoppage time by Abdulelah gave hosts Al-Fayha the lead at the interval.

But Sadio Mane struck in the 72nd minute to put Al-Nassr ahead and an own goal from goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera sealed the win as Jorge Jesus' side stayed clear of second-placed Al-Ahli, who won 1-0 against Al-Riyadh.

NEWCASTLE JETS A-LEAGUE LEAD TRIMMED AFTER MARINERS DRAW

Newcastle Jets were held to a 0-0 draw by Central Coast Mariners on Friday to drop points for the first time in nine matches as Mark Milligan's side saw their lead in the A-League cut to two points by Auckland FC.

The New Zealanders cruised to a 3-0 win over Melbourne City on Friday with goals from Logan Rogerson, Jesse Randall and Guillermo May securing the three points for Steve Corica's team.

Sydney FC are in third after their 1-0 win over Wellington Phoenix.

KASHIMA EDGE FIVE-GOAL THRILLER AGAINST REDS TO GO TOP

Kashima Antlers moved to the top of the eastern conference standings in the J-League 100 Year Vision tournament with a 3-2 win over Urawa Red Diamonds as previous leader Tokyo Verdy lost against Yokohama F Marinos to drop to third.

Machida Zelvia's 2-1 win over JEF United Chiba saw Go Kuroda's side move into second place in the standings.

Kyoto Sanga lead the western conference after a 2-1 win over Sanfrecce Hiroshima saw Cho Gwi-jae's team climb above their hosts into first place on Friday.

LATE PENALTY SEES BUCHEON DOWN DEFENDING CHAMPIONS JEONBUK

Jefferson Galego's injury-time penalty earned Bucheon FC a 3-2 win over defending champions Jeonbuk Motors on Sunday in the opening weekend of the new K-League season.

Five-times champions Ulsan HD made a positive start to the campaign with a 3-1 win over Gangwon FC, while FC Seoul won 2-1 against Incheon United.

Pohang Steelers drew 1-1 with Gimcheon Sangmu and Jeju SK shared a 0-0 draw with Gwangju FC.

MONTGOMERY PICKS UP FIRST WIN AS BEIJING CLAIM SUPER CUP

Beijing Guoan won the Chinese Super Cup on Sunday as new coach Nick Montgomery led his team to a 2-0 win over Chinese Super League champions Shanghai Port.

Brazilian midfielder Dawhan gave Beijing the lead in the 31st minute and Cao Yongjing struck six minutes from time to confirm his side's win. REUTERS